Southwestern Community College Holds Ribbon Cutting for Health Sciences Simulation Lab with TekTone

-- On Tuesday, March 28, 2017, Southwestern Community College (SCC) in Sylva, North Carolina held a ribbon cutting ceremony for their new state-of-the-art health sciences simulation lab. The lab features the latest simulation technology to be used by students, including simulated dummies for real-life applications such as childbirth and blood samples. The lab includes everything needed to provide a hands-on experience for students enrolled in health science programs, including communication and coordination between different medical occupations.Dr. Mitch Fischer, SCC's Dean of Health Science is incredibly excited about this opportunity. "Through the generous donations of funds and equipment by TekTone and others, SCC has realized the dream of having a state of the art simulation lab," he said. "This lab will serve as a primary training facility in which students from many disciplines will have the benefit of working with situations common in their fields. This will allow students to become familiar with procedures and situations prior to seeing them on live patients."TekTone is honored to be participating in the development of the new simulation lab through the addition of the Tek-CARE400P5 nurse call system. We take pride in our local education programs and are excited to be contributing to the ongoing education of many generations of students. Communication is an integral part of any healthcare facility, and SCC is working to build that foundation in their students.With their master campus located in Sylva, North Carolina, SCC is consistently ranked among the best institutions of its kind in the United States. The accredited nursing program especially is held in high regard within the western Carolina region and also throughout the country.For over 40 years, TekTone has designed and manufactured ULListed Tek-CARE nurse call, wireless nurse/emergency call, wander management, Tek-SAFEarea of rescue assistance systems, and Tek-ALERTintegration systems. TekTone products are designed and built in our FDA-registered, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in North Carolina - plus a network of distributors and representatives that stretches worldwide.For more information please visit http://www.tektone.com/