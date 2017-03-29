 
News By Tag
* Tektone
* Simulation Lab
* Tek-CARE
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Franklin
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
4321
March 2017
313029

Southwestern Community College Holds Ribbon Cutting for Health Sciences Simulation Lab with TekTone

 
 
SCC students training in new lab
SCC students training in new lab
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Tektone
Simulation Lab
Tek-CARE

Industry:
Health

Location:
Franklin - North Carolina - US

FRANKLIN, N.C. - April 4, 2017 - PRLog -- On Tuesday, March 28th, 2017, Southwestern Community College (SCC) in Sylva, North Carolina held a ribbon cutting ceremony for their new state-of-the-art health sciences simulation lab. The lab features the latest simulation technology to be used by students, including simulated dummies for real-life applications such as childbirth and blood samples. The lab includes everything needed to provide a hands-on experience for students enrolled in health science programs, including communication and coordination between different medical occupations.

Dr. Mitch Fischer, SCC's Dean of Health Science is incredibly excited about this opportunity. "Through the generous donations of funds and equipment by TekTone and others, SCC has realized the dream of having a state of the art simulation lab," he said. "This lab will serve as a primary training facility in which students from many disciplines will have the benefit of working with situations common in their fields. This will allow students to become familiar with procedures and situations prior to seeing them on live patients."

TekTone is honored to be participating in the development of the new simulation lab through the addition of the Tek-CARE®400P5 nurse call system. We take pride in our local education programs and are excited to be contributing to the ongoing education of many generations of students. Communication is an integral part of any healthcare facility, and SCC is working to build that foundation in their students.

With their master campus located in Sylva, North Carolina, SCC is consistently ranked among the best institutions of its kind in the United States. The accredited nursing program especially is held in high regard within the western Carolina region and also throughout the country.

For over 40 years, TekTone has designed and manufactured UL® Listed Tek-CARE nurse call, wireless nurse/emergency call, wander management, Tek-SAFE® area of rescue assistance systems, and Tek-ALERT® integration systems. TekTone products are designed and built in our FDA-registered, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in North Carolina - plus a network of distributors and representatives that stretches worldwide.

For more information please visit http://www.tektone.com/

Contact
TekTone Sound & Signal Mfg., Inc.
***@tektone.net
End
Source:TekTone Sound & Signal Mfg., Inc.
Email:***@tektone.net Email Verified
Tags:Tektone, Simulation Lab, Tek-CARE
Industry:Health
Location:Franklin - North Carolina - United States
Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
TekTone® Sound and Signal PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share