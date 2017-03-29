News By Tag
Alternative to Pesticide - Dynatrap
Chemical sprays are not the only way to keep bugs from chewing holes in your plants. No single insecticide can be used for every pest problem, today's hour of demand is to have one product solution for all insect related problem
Bhopal Gas Tragedy is a murky reminder of how fatal the chemicals are, and it took away the lives of 4000 people on the spot, and another 15,000 to 20,000 people died in the ensuing years because of the toxic chemical exposure. To yield more crops and protect the crops from pests, it is an all pervasive practice by the farmers to use the poisonous pesticides. Often, unknowingly farmers exceed the limit of pesticide usage, that depletes the nutritional value of the food and also contaminates the soil, reducing its fertility.
Dynatrap is one such kind of indoor and outdoor insect trapper that traps and kill mosquitoes, insects, biting flies and moths. It works in a safe and silent manner without releasing any toxic fumes, hence ensures that the food produced is free of toxins and healthy to consume. This Dynatrap outdoor device is apt for 1acre land and can be used at party plots, resorts, coffee estates, amphitheaters, farmhouses, etc. Instead of using mosquito repellents that release toxic fumes and degrade the air quality of your property, it is wise to use this advanced mosquito killer machine.
Owing to weak immune system, children are easily susceptible to the toxic effects of pesticides. Markets are flooded with various types of creams, mosquito rackets, body sprays, coils, mosquito bands and patches that claim to protect your toddler from the blood-sucking mosquitoes. However, the DEET- the chemical present in most of the mosquito repellents is hazardous to your baby's health. There is also a fear of your baby touching the burning coil. As per one of the researches conducted by the University of Montreal and Harvard University released a study in May 2010 that claimed that the consumption of vegetables and fruits grown with the help of pesticides double a child's risk of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). Instead, it is wise to use Dynatrap- the eco-friendly formula that breaks the life cycle of mosquitoes within six weeks.
Dynatrap is available for different space zones ranging from 300 sq.ft to 1 acre. To eliminate mosquitoes, Dynatrap uses the warmth of UV light and releases CO2 gas that attracts the insects towards it, there is a silent fan inside it that traps the insects and pushes them to the cage where they dehydrate and die. Dynatrap functions in a silent manner, 24*7, thereby making your home, office or farm- the mosquito free zone.
Men, in the selfish pursuit to widen the materialistic scope has resorted to several methods that are detrimental to the environment, people and animals. The planet is witnessing the alarming state where both the green and blue cover are overshadowed by the murky contamination cover posing life threatening issues. It is the high time to ponder, take a step back and zero in on remedial measures that help to reinstate the natural cover of the planet.
Dynatrap - the insect killer machine from Veltosa Pvt. Ltd. is devised keeping this objective in mind where preservation of environment is given the first priority. Adopt the green solution- Dynatrap to fight mosquitoes and keep malaria, dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases at bay.
Whether you need to drive away mosquitoes from your home, office, farmhouse, industry or farm, Veltosa offers you the Dynatrap as per your area that suffice your requirements. Dynatrap - the electric mosquito killer machine with its non-toxic formula is the ideal choice to drive away mosquitoes without polluting your environment. To know more about all the exciting products please visit https://veltosa.com/
