Archiware presents extended Cloud capabilities and VMware Backup at NAB 2017
Munich/Las Vegas, April 2017 – NAB Show in Las Vegas, the most important tradeshow for broadcast and media companies outside of Europe, opens its doors on April 24th. This year, Archiware is previewing the upcoming release of the P5 software suite with new features:
· Client-to-Client sync
• Backup to the Cloud
• Two archiving modes for the Cloud:
"Classic Archive": established, flexible archiving features (cloning, migration, etc.)
"Open Archive": single-file access and shareability for cooperative workflows
• Amazon Glacier and generic S3 support
• Archive to the Cloud support for Windows, FreeBSD & Linux
In addition to the P5 Software Suite, visitors will get a first glimpse at a brand-new standalone product from the Archiware data management experts: Archiware Pure, the easy-to-use, innovative VMware backup (available for beta testing: http://www.archiware.com/
A staggering 36 of Archiware's hardware and software partners are exhibiting at NAB2017, including new partner NetApp and first-time NAB exhibitor DALIM Software. The full list of partners and a map of their show locations can be viewed here: http://www.archiware.com/
To demonstrate compatibility in a live environment, the Archiware booth will be equipped with numerous partner products:
· mLogic mTape Thunderbolt LTO Drive
· ATTO ThunderLink Thunderbolt to FibreChannel converter
· Spectra Logic T50e Tape Library
· Promise Pegasus RAID
· Combined setup consisting of the new rack mounted mBridge Thunderbolt to SAS converter linking an Archiware P5 server to the Quantum Scalar i3 LTO Tape Library.
About Archiware:
Headquartered in Munich, Germany, and privately held, Archiware is a manufacturer of data management software for backup, synchronization and archiving. Archiware P5 software is platform independent and aimed primarily at media and production companies. The product line includes
- P5 Synchronize - Replicate data to ensure high availability
- P5 Backup - Back up server data to disk and tape
- P5 Backup2Go - Back up desktop and laptop data to disk
- P5 Archive - Move or migrate data offline to disk and tape
For more information, visit www.archiware.com (http://www.archiware.com)
Contact
Julia Ries, Marketing Manager
***@archiware.com
