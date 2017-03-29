News By Tag
Oberon, Inc. Introduces New Distribution Partnership
Anixter EMEA and Oberon will partner in the expansion of Oberon's wireless and zone enclosures and wireless mounting solutions throughout Europe and the Middle East.
Oberon, a Cisco Solution Partner and Aruba Certified Partner, offers a wide variety of enclosures and mounts to secure wireless access points indoors, outdoors, in suspended and hard-lid ceilings, and on walls. Both surface-mounted and recessed enclosures are available.
Secure, convenient, and aesthetic, Oberon's mounting solutions make it simple to install, maintain, and change access points. Compliance with industry guidelines requiring physical security for wireless components can be simplified. The ability to reach wireless access points without entering the air-handling space makes Oberon access point mounting solutions especially popular in the healthcare industry where infection control is paramount.
As Oberon continues to expand its popular lines of enclosures and mounts for wireless access points and networking equipment into the European and Middle Eastern marketplaces, Anixter EMEA will be a useful resource for network designers and end users, providing product expertise and simplifying the purchasing process. Anixter's highly trained representatives will be the first point of contact for new and existing customers, and will maintain a physical presence in their respective regions through conferences and site visits.
For contact information, or to learn more about Oberon's lines of secure, convenient, and aesthetic mounts and enclosures, please visit http://oberoninc.com. To discuss purchasing Oberon products in Europe and the Middle East, please contact Anixter at +44 (0)1344 388100.
Contact
Oberon Sales
1-877-867-2312
sales@oberoninc.com
