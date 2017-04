Luxury Travel Guide Names Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental "Motorcycle Tour Operator of the Year 2017"

Ecuador Internationally Recognized as Top Motorcycle Destination

-- cuador Freedom Bike Rental & Motorcycle Tours proudly announced today that it has won thefor "Motorcycle Tour Operator of the Year 2017." The Luxury Travel Guide Awards recognize and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the affluent travel and tourism industry in Europe, The Americas, Asia, Australasia, Africa and the Middle East.To help readers cut through all the clutter and to find the best hotels, restaurants and tour offerings around the world, the awards program selects winners based on their achievements and strengths in the travel industry. After passing through a rigorous assessment carried out by experienced in-house professionals, as well as a number of celebrity guest judges, Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental was selectedThis latest recognition of excellence comes shortly after the Quito-based motorcycle tour company launched its new luxury off-road excursion called " Dirt Deluxe" and following five consecutive years of winning the "Certificate of Excellence" award from"Our team's work has not gone unnoticed for combining their mechanical skills and unparalleled local knowledge with respectful, community-involvement programs such as to create an overwhelmingly positive experiences to our clients." stated Court Rand, Co-Founder of the Motorcycle Tour Operator. "The flourishing growth of Ecuador's road and tourism infrastructure is making it one of the top riding destinations in the world – on par with New Zealand and Europe - and it is our honor to bring this award here this year."Theis an exclusive resource for Corporate LiveWire users and subscribers. LTG aims to be the leading provider of travel and lifestyle related news, reviews and features to the global business community.provides readers with an objective look over holiday destinations, hotels, spas, entertainment, technology and much more. LTG regularly considers the best of the best of what is available to today's corporate professional. Visitors will get daily updated online content and can enter their free competitions. LTG celebrate growth in the travel industry by presenting Luxury Hotel Awards, Luxury Awards, and well-known Global Luxury Travel Awards, and Luxury Hotel Awards.Located in the historic capital city of Quito, Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental is the country's first motorcycle tour operator founded in 2009. Working with local, professional guides they design and outfit tours for adventure enthusiasts who wish to explore Ecuador on two wheels. They are open 7 days a week and provide full-service rentals of mountain bikes, motor scooters, and motorcycles at reasonable daily and weekly rates.FreedomBikeRental.com