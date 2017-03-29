Country(s)
Industry News
Luxury Travel Guide Names Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental "Motorcycle Tour Operator of the Year 2017"
Ecuador Internationally Recognized as Top Motorcycle Destination
To help readers cut through all the clutter and to find the best hotels, restaurants and tour offerings around the world, the awards program selects winners based on their achievements and strengths in the travel industry. After passing through a rigorous assessment carried out by experienced in-house professionals, as well as a number of celebrity guest judges, Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental was selected
This latest recognition of excellence comes shortly after the Quito-based motorcycle tour company launched its new luxury off-road excursion called "Dirt Deluxe" and following five consecutive years of winning the "Certificate of Excellence" award from TripAdvisor.
"Our team's work has not gone unnoticed for combining their mechanical skills and unparalleled local knowledge with respectful, community-involvement programs such as to create an overwhelmingly positive experiences to our clients." stated Court Rand, Co-Founder of the Motorcycle Tour Operator. "The flourishing growth of Ecuador's road and tourism infrastructure is making it one of the top riding destinations in the world – on par with New Zealand and Europe - and it is our honor to bring this award here this year."
About Luxury Travel Guide
The Luxury Travel Guide is an exclusive resource for Corporate LiveWire users and subscribers. LTG aims to be the leading provider of travel and lifestyle related news, reviews and features to the global business community. The Luxury Travel Guide provides readers with an objective look over holiday destinations, hotels, spas, entertainment, technology and much more. LTG regularly considers the best of the best of what is available to today's corporate professional. Visitors will get daily updated online content and can enter their free competitions. LTG celebrate growth in the travel industry by presenting Luxury Hotel Awards, Luxury Awards, and well-known Global Luxury Travel Awards, and Luxury Hotel Awards.
About Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental
Located in the historic capital city of Quito, Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental is the country's first motorcycle tour operator founded in 2009. Working with local, professional guides they design and outfit tours for adventure enthusiasts who wish to explore Ecuador on two wheels. They are open 7 days a week and provide full-service rentals of mountain bikes, motor scooters, and motorcycles at reasonable daily and weekly rates.
For more information:
Contact
Court Rand
***@freedombikerental.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse