Indie books are not trusted but that is about to change
International book publishing is about to be disrupted by making good quality visible to readers.
The biggest problem with independent publishing is no longer the stigma attached to self-publishing - now it's the fact that readers don't trust indie books to be professionally produced and to provide a good reading experience, according to a publishing professional.
The founder of Professional Independent Publishing Standards, Brian Morgan, an indie author himself, says many self-published books leave readers feeling angry and cheated.
"The production is poor and the editing is virtually non-existent,"
Mr Morgan says people buy traditionally published books because they know experts have selected them, edited them and produced them to best practice standards.
"We are now offering a system specifically designed to make good quality indie books visible to readers," he says. "And that is exactly what readers want. They want to see instantly whether the book is as good as they have come to expect. The PiPS™ verification program does precisely that."
PiPS™ supports the hundreds of thousands of authors who decide to avoid the old-school traditional publishing in favor of independent publishing.
"Authors have had enough of the traditional publishing frustration, headaches and poor share of publishing profits, and want a crack at personal success with the major share of income that independent publishing can bring," Mr Morgan says.
"They want to be in control of their future. Above all, they want to be published. PiPS™ can bring trust to a publishing model sadly lacking it until now."
PiPSTM explains what it believes to be best publishing practice in a free eBook. It then invites indie authors to submit their books for a unique PiPS™ assessment, which examines both editorial and production quality.
The result is either a PiPSTM Verified Book Quality Award or a clear path to get there. The award can be featured on book covers and elsewhere to tell readers, instantly, that this is a quality book.
The free eBook, Making Indie Books Great: Raising independent publishing standards and making that quality visible, is available from http://www.smashwords.com/
