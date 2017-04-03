 

CamStand.com Announces ScanBoard KickStarter Campaign

 
ScanBoard
ScanBoard
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - April 3, 2017 - PRLog -- CamStand.com announced today that it had launched a Kickstarter campaign for the new cell phone mounting device, the ScanBoard. The ScanBoard is for securely steadying, and positioning the smartphone for photography, videography, scanning and podcasting.

CamStand.com president Dave Malby expects this device will revolutionize the use of smartphones as the preferred tool for scanning documents for cloud storage. Dave further expects that the ScanBoard will expand the use of smartphones for live video streaming and portable desktop photography.

The Kickstarter campaign is intended to crowdfund investment capital for business expansion and local employment. Additionally, the campaign will heighten the awareness of the ScanBoard.

The ScanBoard Kickstarter campaign URL is: http://ScanBoard.us

About CamStand.com

Founded by Dave Malby in 2008, CamStand.com  manufactures desktop camera stands for macro-photography.  The FBI, CIA, DOJ, Universities and Hospital Pathology Labs and companies such as Google, SpaceX, Intel, Kellogg's and Nike use CamStands.

CamStand.com is adding to their well established "industrial line of CamStands" to a new line of "consumer CamStands" for using both smartphones and "sports cameras". CamStand.com intends to expand production by providing a quality desktop mounting devices that are USA assembled.  The new line of CamStands is for both amateur and professional photographers, videographers, archivers and graphic artists.

TPS Products and Services Inc / CamStand.com
Dave Malby, President
