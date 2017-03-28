Country(s)
New Flight Charters Announces Strong Results, Increases in Private Jet Charter Activity and Demand, Year over Year
Significant Growth Seen in Jet Charter Segments and a Demand Shift From Smaller to Larger Aircraft for Charter Flights.
DENVER - April 3, 2017 - PRLog -- New Flight Charters, a nationwide leader in private jet charter, announced a 8.4% year-over-year increase in number of charters for 2016. The company, celebrating its 13th Anniversary in 2017 and named to the Inc.5000 fastest growing U.S. company list four consecutive years 2009-2012, is experiencing consistent growth in jet charter demand.
Averaging 13.6% annual growth since 2004, New Flight Charters continues to gain popularity with private fliers; in particular corporations, political organizations and private families.
The company features one of the industry's largest aircraft availabilities, customized private charters with any type aircraft, ratings or more, and a Best Price Guarantee for any charter.
New Flight Charters' growth in 2016 saw charter demand generally moving from turboprop charters to jet charters, and an overall movement from smaller to larger aircraft.
The demand for turboprop charters decreased 19.1%, while the demand for jet charters overall increased 21.4%. The number of light jet charters grew 12.7%, midsize jet charters leaped 37.4%, and the demand for large cabin jets climbed 21.4%.
"We saw a definitive move from smaller to larger charter aircraft bookings this year. The demand moved up the scale," commented New Flight Charters' president Rick Colson. "In addition jet charter pricing improved overall, with an increase in one-way pricing options across many top charter operators and fleets nationwide."
The company, while seeing growth in charters nationwide, attributes additional results to its specific initiatives in the Colorado and Jackson Hole, Wyoming areas.
Jackson Hole Jet Charter is the company's local resource for private charter information and flying to and from Jackson Hole and the northern Rockies.
Launched in 2016, Jet Charter Colorado is the only resource with all 104 charter aircraft based in the state from 34 FAA certified operators, along with one-way pricing aircraft available to and from Colorado.
