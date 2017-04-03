Ancestral DNA Tests Seemingly Wrong a Theory by James Lowrance

OKLAHOMA CITY
- April 3, 2017
- PRLog
-- I've seen lots of videos and articles written by people saying the same type things regarding their Ancestry results not agreeing with their well-established family trees and ethnicities. This was actually the case with me as well but I completed two other tests in addition to the "Ancestry" company's test. I also did the "23andme" and "Genographic 2.0 Next Generation" tests; the latter having the most impressive team of scientists and universities behind/conducting the DNA testing. What I was able to do was to compare all three and I did find very definite, unmistakable common threads. ... Most of these first major world countries in my analyses includs France
, a major country of "The Huguenots" (my ancestors) and their trek across Southern Europe, into Germanic countries, Scandinavia, to Wales England and finally for many, into The USA. These "Protestant Reformation"
people fled from extreme persecution, while spreading protestant doctrine. ... See the full article in which I go into the reasons I personally believe in-theory, as to why two, three or more reputable saliva analytical ethnicity tests can vary between each in their results, HERE: https://jameslowrancepublishing.com/2017/04/03/ancestral-...