Geokinetics Acquires 2D Seismic Data Utilizing its AquaVib™ Marine Vibrator

Multi-Client dataset acquired in the Gulf of Mexico will be available in Q2 this year

-- Geokinetics Inc., a provider of integrated seismic data acquisition, processing and reservoir analysis solutions (the Company), recently completed a second successful deployment of its proprietary AquaVib™ Marine Vibrator, an environmentally sound alternative to airgun sources.The AquaVib™ was used to acquire repeated passes of a 13.5 km 2D test line in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico off Freeport, Texas. The line was acquired in water depths of 0-60ft, testing multiple sweep parameters, tow depths and VP intervals, including Geokinetics' proprietary Symphony® sweep. A second line was recorded using a shallow water airgun array for data comparison purposes. Acquisition took place in January and February 2017. In all, the AquaVib™ successfully acquired over 85 km of source line into a 4C Ocean Bottom receiver spread.This is the second dataset collected by the Company using its proprietary AquaVib™ acquisition technology and was focused on exploring the low frequency and shallow water capabilities of the unit, in addition to experimenting with a number of production sweeps. The first test was conducted in 2015 off the coast of Louisiana in deeper water.Geokinetics' AquaVib™ technical specifications:· Length: 203" x Width: 103" x Height: 63"· Weight: 14,800 lbs· Bandwidth: 2 – 250 Hz· Power Requirement:440 V· Solid state driver element with no moving parts· Fully electric system with no hydraulics in the water· One-piece flextensional shell design"Our clients have been in need of a marine source that will either augment or, in some cases, act as an alternative to the airgun," said David Crowley, President and CEO of Geokinetics. "We're very pleased with the resultant data sets and look forward to providing this solution to our valued clients in the very near future."The Gulf of Mexico 2D seismic data is currently in processing with Geokinetics Advanced Imaging Services (AIS) group. Both the raw and processed AquaVib™ and airgun data will be available for license in Q2 2017."This is a very rich dataset, and we anticipate significant demand from companies interested in understanding more about this new technology,"said John Archer, Vice President, Technology and Business Development. "The AquaVib™ is a perfect complement to our Seafloor Operations Group (SFO), which acquires seafloor seismic data from the beach to shallow coastal waters anywhere in the world and in all geologic environments."Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Geokinetics is one of the world's largest independent land and seafloor geophysical companies. The company specializes in acquiring and processing seismic data from some of the toughest and most challenging environments in the world. Geokinetics' Multi-Client Survey Library consists of both 2D and 3D data, covering conventional and unconventional plays throughout North America, Brazil and Mexico.