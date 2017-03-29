Storage Made Easy and Concurrent redefine the criteria for functionality and performance on Software-Defined Storage for the enterprise

Concurrent's Aquari Storage users can expand the workloads they support to include Storage Made Easy, an enterprise file governance and sharing solution.

-- Storage Made Easy (SME), supplier of the leading Enterprise File Fabric, announced that it has signed a partnership agreement with Concurrent, a leader in high-performance software-defined storage. Concurrent's Aquari Storage users can now take advantage of SME's cutting-edgeenterprise cloud features securely accessing and sharing data from any desktop, web or mobile device.Aquari Storage is a globally deployed software-defined storage system which supports performance-demanding workloads, including broadcast-quality video streaming and transcoding. Built on Concurrent's own real-time Linux and Ceph, the leading open source storage project, Aquari Storage is a fully enterprise-grade storage system with robust installation, configuration and orchestration capabilities, yet still provides the modern agility of exabyte scaling and multi-workload flexibility. Unlike traditional approaches, Aquari can scale throughput and capacity independently, which translates to improved cost-performance flexibility to support everything from nearline archives to high-performance streaming.A joint SME and Aquari solution provides end-users with modern functionality but security to access, share and collaborate through a corporate or private drop box, and provides IT with data security and compliance at an affordable price.The SME Enterprise File Fabric adds a multitude of strong business features including single sign-on, team workspaces, file sync and share, auditing and security policies. With Aquari and SME's multi-tenant support Managed Service Providers can offer cost-effective managed sync and share storage offerings including the ability to fully customize and brand all web, desktop and mobile applications.The solution supports all mobile devices including iOS, Android, Windows and BlackBerry and provides applications and drives for Windows, Mac and Linux. Strong Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) capabilities are built in and the product integrates with best of breed solutions such as MobileIron.The SME product also adds a protocol gateway which can provide access to Aquari Storage over FTP/WebDAV/SFTP and an Amazon S3 compatible API."Working in conjunction with SME to expand our cloud capabilities aligns with our mission to create solutions that are easier to deploy, faster to integrate, effortless to scale and simpler to manage," said Scott Ryan, Concurrent's SVP of Content Solutions. "Using a high-performance Aquari cluster provides organizations with greater throughput and almost limitless capacity at a lower cost point to ensure that data remains in IT's control rather than risk having information shared on public file sharing services."Steven Sweeting, Director of Product Management of Storage Made Easy, said, "Storage Made Easy is thrilled to be working with Concurrent and their Aquari Storage offering to make it easy, safe and cost-effective for organizations to realize the flexibility of software-defined storage in the enterprise."Concurrent is a global software and solutions company that develops advanced applications on a core foundation of high performance Linux and storage technologies.They serve industries and customers that demand uncompromising performance, reliability and flexibility to gain a competitive edge, drive meaningful growth and confidently deliver best-in-class solutions that enrich the lives of millions of people around the world every day.Offices are located in North America, Europe and Asia.Visit www.concurrent.com for further information and follow them on Twitter: www.twitter.com/Concurrent_CCUR.The Storage Made Easy Enterprise File Fabric enables IT to regain control of "cloud sprawl", unifying private and public file sharing into a single, converged storage infrastructure that can easily be managed and be used to set governance and audit controls.The SME solution offers a "blanket" that enterprises can privately apply to wrap around all their data: on premises, within a public cloud, or on a third-party software vendors' cloud (SharePoint or Salesforce for example). Customers use SME for security, encryption, audit, and control as well as to provide a data unification platform.Storage Made Easy is the trading name of Vehera LTD.Follow us on Twitter @SMEStorage and visit us at www.StorageMadeEasy.com to learn more.