Metrolina Dermatology now open in South Charlotte with Available Appointments
Dr. Sasha Jenkins Haberle, south Charlotte's newest dermatologist, is Board Certified in Dermatology and is a Fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology and American College of Mohs Surgery. She is a member of the American Academy of Dermatology, American Society of Dermatologic Surgery, Women's Dermatologic Society, International Transplant Skin Cancer Collaborative, Alpha Omega Alpha National Honor Society, and North Carolina Dermatology Association. Referrals are also now accepted for Mohs Surgery patients.
Metrolina Dermatology will be offering medical, surgical and cosmetic dermatology. Medical dermatology issues such as Acne, Actinic Keratosis, Cutaneous Infections, Cysts, Dermatitis – Atopic Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis, Irritant Dermatitis, Dry Skin/Xerosis, Eczema, Folliculitis Hair and Nail Disorders, Hives, Keloids, Lipomas, Moles and Dysplastic Nevi, Psoriasis, Rashes, Rosacea, Seborrheic Dermatitis/Dandruff, Seborrheic Keratosis, Skin Cancer, Skin Tags, and Warts will be treated. Skin Cancer checks are also available.
Cosmetic offerings include Botox and Dysport, Soft Tissue Augmentation and Dermal Fillers, Kybella and Chemical Peels. More products and services will be added.
Surgical dermatology focuses on skin cancer and mohs surgery. Dr. Haberle specializes in the treatment and removal of a wide variety of benign and malignant skin conditions. Treatments for skin conditions will include Topical Chemotherapy Medication, Electrodessication & Curettage (E&C), Excision, and Mohs Micrographic Surgery. Mohs surgery, Dr. Haberle's speciality is a state of the art procedure for removal of skin cancers located on cosmetically sensitive areas, such as the head and neck, or removal or large or aggressive skin cancers.
For more information about scheduling an appoint with south Charlotte's newest dermatologist, go to http://www.MetrolinaDermatology.com.
Contact
Metrolina Dermatology
980-299-3926
***@gmail.com
End
