 
News By Tag
* Packers And Movers
* Packers And Movers Gurgaon
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Shipping
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Delhi
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
321
March 2017
31302928


Release of new comprehensive web portal for providing Packers and Movers service to people

 
 
logo
logo
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Packers And Movers
Packers And Movers Gurgaon

Industry:
Shipping

Location:
Delhi - Delhi - India

Subject:
Websites

DELHI, India - April 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Good news for the people who are looking for another reliable packers and movers service provider which has pre-verified partners and also do their work according to promised time. Packers5th.in is launched with the aim for helping people in their shifting process and also to solve their entire problem related to shifting.

The idea got out from a simple and one track minded man Mr. Rajiv Kumar and his team. A man of his words is doing very hard work with his team so that every single people can get relocation service from best and professional movers and packers in their city. Now people of cities like Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon(http://www.packers5th.in/packers-and-movers-gurgaon.html ), Faridabad and Ghaziabad will be able to have services from pre- verified packers and movers of Packers5th.

Packers5th.in is huge and experienced online portal which have teamed up with many local shifter, city-wise shifters, state shifters and also international shifter. If anyone wants to shift whether locally, to another city or state or to internationally they provide each service according to your need and requirement. They provide services like home shifting, office moving, commercial shifting, business shifting, corporate moving, international moving, packing –and unpacking and so on.

If anyone is thinking about shifting to locally then they can go to their site www.packers5th.in to lookout for best and affordable packers and movers which is providing service according to the finder's budget and requirement. And if someone wants to shift to another city or to another country they can also find packing and moving company accordingly. Finder who is finding for a reliable company he or she can find with very simple steps which the representative of the company have told to us.

People can open their site www.packers5th.in and then choose their city and local area in which they are currently staying then select 4 to 5 moving companies and list them then register on site for getting free quotes from the shifting companies. By this you will also get to know more about their services and about them.

While talking to packers5th representative they told that "as the demands of new houses is increasing because people are shifting to developed cities more in sake of their career, education, job and etc so as demand of shifting and shifting companies is also increasing. And the people can't reach to their city packers and trap in web of either false one or expensive one. But packers5th is an idea to provide people of every kind from low-middle to high class a quality shifting to complete their shifting problems".

So if you are looking for the same so you can prefer this packers and movers service provider for better relocation experience.

Packers5th

Mobile No.- +91-95820-10373

Email- info@packer5th.in

Add.- 73, vijay block, Laxmi Nagar.

Contact
Packers5th.in
***@packers5th.in
End
Source:
Email:***@packers5th.in Email Verified
Tags:Packers And Movers, Packers And Movers Gurgaon
Industry:Shipping
Location:Delhi - Delhi - India
Subject:Websites
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share