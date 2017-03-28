News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Release of new comprehensive web portal for providing Packers and Movers service to people
The idea got out from a simple and one track minded man Mr. Rajiv Kumar and his team. A man of his words is doing very hard work with his team so that every single people can get relocation service from best and professional movers and packers in their city. Now people of cities like Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon(http://
Packers5th.in is huge and experienced online portal which have teamed up with many local shifter, city-wise shifters, state shifters and also international shifter. If anyone wants to shift whether locally, to another city or state or to internationally they provide each service according to your need and requirement. They provide services like home shifting, office moving, commercial shifting, business shifting, corporate moving, international moving, packing –and unpacking and so on.
If anyone is thinking about shifting to locally then they can go to their site www.packers5th.in to lookout for best and affordable packers and movers which is providing service according to the finder's budget and requirement. And if someone wants to shift to another city or to another country they can also find packing and moving company accordingly. Finder who is finding for a reliable company he or she can find with very simple steps which the representative of the company have told to us.
People can open their site www.packers5th.in and then choose their city and local area in which they are currently staying then select 4 to 5 moving companies and list them then register on site for getting free quotes from the shifting companies. By this you will also get to know more about their services and about them.
While talking to packers5th representative they told that "as the demands of new houses is increasing because people are shifting to developed cities more in sake of their career, education, job and etc so as demand of shifting and shifting companies is also increasing. And the people can't reach to their city packers and trap in web of either false one or expensive one. But packers5th is an idea to provide people of every kind from low-middle to high class a quality shifting to complete their shifting problems".
So if you are looking for the same so you can prefer this packers and movers service provider for better relocation experience.
Packers5th
Mobile No.- +91-95820-10373
Email- info@packer5th.in
Add.- 73, vijay block, Laxmi Nagar.
Contact
Packers5th.in
***@packers5th.in
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse