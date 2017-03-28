News By Tag
"Damn" by Quan Strange is a Quintessential Trap Song on Soundcloud
In soundcloud, the trap music artist Quan $trange is rocking the soundcloud arena. His latest track – "Damn" produced by DreeTheDrummer is creating waves here.
Trap is a confusing genre of music that covers a particular music genre from the Southern USA. It has expanded ever since its origination and in this era, musicians are utilizing this genre in their songs. Trap music has amazing lyrics and loud beats with tunes that mesmerize all its fans. It's usually directed towards a special audience and the artist Quan $trange is dynamic. He has come up with a cool new song – "Damn", that is rocking the soundcloud arena. His music has raw lyrics and dominating sounds that establish the artist's position amongst others.
The characteristic of trap music is evident in this song – "Damn" that makes a symphonic use with overall amendment in the atmosphere. It is a song that speaks of hot things and ensures that it isn't taken lightly. "Damn" created by DreeTheDrummer incorporates a rapping of communication in his track and engages audiences across the world. He is gathering praises for his songs, but with an evolution of trap music. So, if you are tired with constant beats and tunes of trap music, you need to hear "Damn" by Quan $trange on soundcloud. Connect with the musician on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and YouTube.
