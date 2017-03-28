 
"Damn" by Quan Strange is a Quintessential Trap Song on Soundcloud

In soundcloud, the trap music artist Quan $trange is rocking the soundcloud arena. His latest track – "Damn" produced by DreeTheDrummer is creating waves here.
 
 
D.C., Wash. - April 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Trap music is the sub-genre of hip hop that has some wonderful beats and tunes. It can be understood by gritty lyrics and tunes that sound like hip hop and rap but not aggressive. It has tough and complex music but wonderful to witness. It employs a bass of music and lyrics that are harsh but sounds nice. It portrays experiences, violence, poverty, street life via the songs. In soundcloud, the trap artist, Quan $trange from Washington, DC is an important trap musician and his latest song – "Damn" is proof! His music has bass, synthesizers, drums, guitars and keyboards.

Trap is a confusing genre of music that covers a particular music genre from the Southern USA. It has expanded ever since its origination and in this era, musicians are utilizing this genre in their songs. Trap music has amazing lyrics and loud beats with tunes that mesmerize all its fans. It's usually directed towards a special audience and the artist Quan $trange is dynamic. He has come up with a cool new song – "Damn", that is rocking the soundcloud arena. His music has raw lyrics and dominating sounds that establish the artist's position amongst others.

The characteristic of trap music is evident in this song – "Damn" that makes a symphonic use with overall amendment in the atmosphere. It is a song that speaks of hot things and ensures that it isn't taken lightly. "Damn" created by DreeTheDrummer incorporates a rapping of communication in his track and engages audiences across the world. He is gathering praises for his songs, but with an evolution of trap music. So, if you are tired with constant beats and tunes of trap music, you need to hear "Damn" by Quan $trange on soundcloud. Connect with the musician on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and YouTube.

For more song visit our link : https://soundcloud.com/quanstrange/damn-prod-dtd
Source:Music Promotion Club
