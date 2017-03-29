Country(s)
April 8th Brooklyn Native Adrian Daniel Returns to NYC, Tour in Canada, MidWest Following SXSW Debut, Feature at ICM Partners 6th Annual Showcase
Singer, songwriter and producer Adrian Daniel returns to Knitting Factory Brooklyn Introducing New Music from His Upcoming Project
Known for his genre blending music, it's been a year since the release of his critically acclaimed EP and LP that premiered on Billboard. Adrian will introduce new songs from his upcoming collaborative project for his loyal and rapidly growing fan base before going on tour. The Brooklyn-based artist boasts a unique alternative R&B style of music with a sound consistently compared to greats like Michael Jackson and Frank Ocean. BandsinTown describes Adrian's stage presence as "off the charts ... grabbing the audience's attention as soon as he hit the stage." He has performed at notable music venues around NYC and the West coast including Hotel Cafe LA. Check out the rising R&B Pop sensation performance with his band 'The Stoners' Saturday, 9:30pm at Knitting Factory Brooklyn.
