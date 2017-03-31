 
News By Tag
* Education
* Communication
* Non-profit
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Lifestyle
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Colleyville
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
654321
March 2017
31

Godly Communication and Life Languages Course Starting on Monday, April 10, 2017!

Discover your personal communication style and learn skills for more effective communication in business, ministry, and social contexts!
 
 
Godly Communication & Life Languages
Godly Communication & Life Languages
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Education
Communication
Non-profit

Industry:
Lifestyle

Location:
Colleyville - Texas - US

Subject:
Events

COLLEYVILLE, Texas - April 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Come join us for the five week Joy Faith Ministries International College of Ministries course "Godly Communication and Life Languages" which begins Monday, April 10, 2017 from 7:00pm-9:00pm, then continues on Tuesday evenings April 18, 2017 - May 9, 2017 from 7:00pm-9:00pm.  Study the different ways Jesus communicated with people and learn how to develop similar skills to more effectively communicate with people of varying personalities. Learn how to develop and give your personal testimony, business presentation, and /or conversation in a social setting in its most effective style. Discover your personal communication patterns and learn how to overcome communication challenges, build more effective communication, and practice proven conflict resolution techniques.

The JFMI College of Ministry is offering Godly Communication and Life Languages to assist Christians in learning more effective communication models and develop skills to become more effective and competent communicators for ministry, business, and social contexts.

Taught by Sandra L. Terrell, Ph.D., the Dean of the Joy Faith Ministries International College of Ministry, Dr. Terrell is an anointed Biblical instructor with more than 30 years of expertise as a former university administrator and professor.  Dr. Terrell received basic and advanced certification from the Kendall Life Languages Institute.

DATES:  Monday April 10, 2017 then Tuesdays April 18, 2017 – May 9, 2017
TIMES:  7:00pm-9:00pm
LOCATION:  4121 Colleyville Blvd.  Suite 1, Colleyville, TX  76034
TUITION:  $250 plus $15 for the workbook and $45 for the Kendall Life Languages Profile

Sign up today for Godly Communication and Life Languages on the Joy Faith Ministries International website ( www.joyfmi.org, College Tab) or by phone at 817-788-1212.

Joy Faith Ministries International College of Ministry: Equipping God's people for the work of ministry (Ephesians 4:12)

Contact
Sandra L. Terrell
info@joyfmi.org
End
Source:
Email:***@joyfmi.org
Posted By:***@joyfmi.org Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Joy Faith Ministries International PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share