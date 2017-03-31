Godly Communication and Life Languages Course Starting on Monday, April 10, 2017!

Discover your personal communication style and learn skills for more effective communication in business, ministry, and social contexts!

Godly Communication & Life Languages

-- Come join us for the five week Joy Faith Ministries International College of Ministries course "Godly Communication and Life Languages" which begins Monday, April 10, 2017 from 7:00pm-9:00pm, then continues on Tuesday evenings April 18, 2017 - May 9, 2017 from 7:00pm-9:00pm. Study the different ways Jesus communicated with people and learn how to develop similar skills to more effectively communicate with people of varying personalities. Learn how to develop and give your personal testimony, business presentation, and /or conversation in a social setting in its most effective style. Discover your personal communication patterns and learn how to overcome communication challenges, build more effective communication, and practice proven conflict resolution techniques.The JFMI College of Ministry is offering Godly Communication and Life Languages to assist Christians in learning more effective communication models and develop skills to become more effective and competent communicators for ministry, business, and social contexts.Taught by Sandra L. Terrell, Ph.D., the Dean of the Joy Faith Ministries International College of Ministry, Dr. Terrell is an anointed Biblical instructor with more than 30 years of expertise as a former university administrator and professor. Dr. Terrell received basic and advanced certification from the Kendall Life Languages Institute.DATES: Monday April 10, 2017 then Tuesdays April 18, 2017 – May 9, 2017TIMES: 7:00pm-9:00pmLOCATION: 4121 Colleyville Blvd. Suite 1, Colleyville, TX 76034TUITION: $250 plus $15 for the workbook and $45 for the Kendall Life Languages ProfileSign up today for Godly Communication and Life Languages on the Joy Faith Ministries International website ( www.joyfmi.org, College Tab) or by phone at 817-788-1212.