Godly Communication and Life Languages Course Starting on Monday, April 10, 2017!
Discover your personal communication style and learn skills for more effective communication in business, ministry, and social contexts!
The JFMI College of Ministry is offering Godly Communication and Life Languages to assist Christians in learning more effective communication models and develop skills to become more effective and competent communicators for ministry, business, and social contexts.
Taught by Sandra L. Terrell, Ph.D., the Dean of the Joy Faith Ministries International College of Ministry, Dr. Terrell is an anointed Biblical instructor with more than 30 years of expertise as a former university administrator and professor. Dr. Terrell received basic and advanced certification from the Kendall Life Languages Institute.
DATES: Monday April 10, 2017 then Tuesdays April 18, 2017 – May 9, 2017
TIMES: 7:00pm-
LOCATION: 4121 Colleyville Blvd. Suite 1, Colleyville, TX 76034
TUITION: $250 plus $15 for the workbook and $45 for the Kendall Life Languages Profile
Sign up today for Godly Communication and Life Languages on the Joy Faith Ministries International website ( www.joyfmi.org, College Tab) or by phone at 817-788-1212.
Joy Faith Ministries International College of Ministry: Equipping God's people for the work of ministry (Ephesians 4:12)
Sandra L. Terrell
info@joyfmi.org
