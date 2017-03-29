Country(s)
Jeron Electronic Systems, Inc. Partners with Canada's Leading Integration Firm
NILES, Ill. - April 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Jeron Electronic Systems, Inc. is pleased to announce Genesis Integration Inc. (Genesis) is now the Canadian Master Distributor for Jeron's Provider Nurse Call Platforms.
Combining over 75 years of experience, Jeron and Genesis teams together to provide leading-edge Nurse Call communications solutions for healthcare facilities across Canada. Working together, Jeron designs and manufactures the Provider® line of Nurse Call Systems while Genesis works with dealers on a local level to assist with sales, service and technical support so they can provide their customers a fully integrated patient-to-nurse and staff-to-staff alerting, communications, and workflow solution.
Genesis is very excited about this opportunity to work with Jeron. "The products are state of the art and offer more functionality than anything else in the Canadian marketplace,"
Genesis' current customers include Beaverlodge Municipal Hospital, Queen Elizabeth II Hospital in Grande Prairie, Manning Community Health Centre and the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton. With upcoming projects in the Yukon, Genesis is looking forward to expanding their reach across the nation. Joining Provider Nurse Call with wireless communications, real-time locating, and reporting options, Genesis gives Canadian facilities a fully integrated patient-to-nurse alerting, communications, and workflow solution.
A key element of Jeron's success is their enduring relationships with distributors like Genesis to locally support and service their communications systems. Joe Beckman, International Sales Manager remarks, "Genesis Integration brings the complete turnkey Jeron solution to Canadian markets with their excellent service, consultation, and installation. We are happy to have them aboard."
ABOUT GENESIS INTEGRATION INC: Genesis Integration Inc. is a leading Canadian collaboration firm providing customers a complete range of design/build, consulting, and installation services for audio, visual and collaboration technologies. Genesis can offer solutions to help your business maintain a competitive edge, enhance productivity, and engage your clients & employees.
ABOUT JERON ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS, INC: A leader in communications systems for the healthcare industry, Jeron Electronic Systems, Inc. is the engineering and manufacturing force behind Provider® Nurse Call Systems. Provider systems facilitate communications, speed response times and integrate with a wide spectrum of alerting and notification technologies, all focused on delivering the highest levels of patient care. From its founding in 1965, Jeron has earned a solid reputation for innovation, quality and service. Jeron products are engineered and manufactured in the USA.
For more information regarding the Provider® 790 communication solution, visit http://www.jeron.com/
