Kelley Kronenberg Proud to Sponsor the University of Miami TriCanes Triathlon Team
"Triathletes are like attorneys. We both strive to be at the top of our game, manage a demanding schedule, and require intense focus and discipline to succeed in what we do," said Heath S. Eskalyo, Principal Partner and Chief Financial Officer in the Fort Lauderdale office of Kelley Kronenberg. Mr. Eskalyo is a Sprint, Olympic, 70.3 and Ironman triathlete. "Through this sponsorship, we look forward to working with the TriCanes to further support their goals and help them succeed."
Since its inception, Kelley Kronenberg has been committed to supporting community organizations. Through Mr. Esklayo's direction, the firm created the Tri Sharks, Inc., a nonprofit organization comprised of dedicated triathletes who are senior level professionals committed to professional growth, business development, networking and philanthropy. The firm also actively supports the Leanda Cave Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating opportunities for women in sport through triathlon.
Kelley Kronenberg is a full service business law firm, handling business disputes, General Liability, Workers' Compensation, OSHA, Insurance Fraud, Civil Liability, Construction Law and several other areas of law for clients in Florida, and across the country.
Mr. Eskalyo leads Kelley Kronenberg's philanthropic efforts and oversees the firm's involvement in community events and fundraisers. Outside the office, he co-founded Team Victory, a 501c3 nonprofit team that participates in triathlons to raise money and awareness on behalf of noteworthy charitable groups. He is also an advocate for The Children's Tumor Foundation, serves on the Board of Directors for The Victory Center, and was recently appointed to the Leanda Cave Foundation Advisory Board.
About Kelley Kronenberg
Kelley Kronenberg is a diverse, full-service business law firm that provides litigation and other legal services to established corporations, insurance companies, entrepreneurs and individuals in Florida and other regions of the U.S. More than 115 attorneys strong, the firm offers 25 distinct practice areas throughout its network of ten offices in Florida and Illinois. Founded in 1980, Kelley Kronenberg was built on relationships and continues to grow and excel because of its strength, offering sound legal counsel and exceptional client service. Kelley Kronenberg is ranked in the Top 25 Largest Law Firms in South Florida by the South Florida Business Journal, and has been recognized as a Top Law Firm in Florida by the South Florida Legal Guide and LexisNexis ® Martindale-Hubbell®
