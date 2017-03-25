 
Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
31302928272625


Beautiful Antique Sterling Silver by Gorham - A Spectacular Masterwork

Reduced $7,000 - That's 35% Off Listed Price. Why? Please call us to find out. We are offering our Spring Sale to our most discriminating customers and new friends alike.
 
 
rare silver gorham mixed metal sterling silver bow
rare silver gorham mixed metal sterling silver bow
 
NEW YORK - March 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Rare and Beautiful Gorham Mixed Metal Sterling Silver Bowl 1880 (http://www.nelsonandnelsonantiques.com/items/1354668/enlargement1354668nelson.html)

Sale Price: $13,000.00
2016 Holiday Sale
Listed Price $20,000.00

Rare and beautiful hand-hammered sterling silver bowl with mixed metal. Made by Gorham in Providence in 1880. Four curved sides with honeycomb hand hammering. Interior has applied mixed metal ornament: butterfly, birds, flower planted in granulated soil, and blossoming prunus branch that climbs over the rim and clings to the exterior. Rim exterior reeded. Rests on short foot with linear lobing. Exterior has engraved script monogram. Japonesque motifs and unusual form. Hallmark includes no. 1580 and date letter. Condition: Fine with rich patina.

Dimensions: H 3 1/4 x W 8 1/4 x D 8 1/4 in. Weight: 19.7 troy ounces. #BM960

http://www.nelsonandnelsonantiques.com/items/1354668/Rare-Beautiful-Gorham-Mixed-Metal-Sterling-Silver-Bowl

No cost to discuss the timeless value of collecting antique sterling silver. We have these and other fine and affordable pieces for the novice collector as well as the experienced. We have been in business for over thirty five years and are here to be your guide in the rewarding world of antique silver and antique jewelry.

We are also actively seeking collectors who would like to sell antique jewelry by Van Cleef and Arpels, Tiffany, Heyman, or sell their antique silver. We buy Tiffany, Gorham, Jensen, and all fine antique silver.

See more at:

http://www.nelsonandnelsonantiques.com

"At Nelson & Nelson we strive to maintain the most interesting pieces of sterling silver from the 19th century thru the mid part of the 20th century. All of our items have been carefully hand cleaned and polished by the same silversmith for over 30 years.

"All items purchases on the web site have a full guarantee as to authenticity and age. If you receive an item and are not satisfied for any reason simply return for a full refund on your credit card. If you have any questions please contact me personally by phone or email."

Steve Nelson

Steve Nelson
646-863-5416
***@aol.com
