Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance Presents a Back Health Program at Norwell High School

Norwell High School Back Safety Program

-- Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance, a South Shore practice specializing in unique programs that provide holistic treatment in orthopedic, spine and sports medicine specialties, recently presented a program to the freshman class at Norwell High School on how to prevent back injury and promote back health while in school.Eric Edelman, PT, owner of Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance and Maria O'Laughlin, PT presented the interactive PowerPoint program to 5 health classes. The program included: The anatomy of the spine and possible issues that occur with poor posture; Proper posture when sitting and when using devices i.e. tablets, smart phones, laptops etc. and included a discussion on the possible injuries that may occur from prolonged poor posture and what adaptive equipment can be used to improve posture when using devices;Proper weight of a backpack and how to wear it properly to avoid injuries.;Proper lifting techniques by using proper body mechanics to avoid injury; Instruction and demonstration on some postural exercises students can do throughout the day. Edelman and O'Laughlin also performed a proper fitting of all of the students' backpacks and had the students perform a safe lifting technique under their supervision"It was a great day at Norwell High School," said Edelman "The students were really engaged and interested in the information and techniques that we shared. We enjoyed sharing our expertise and hope that this prevents injuries for all of the students."Located in Norwell, Scituate, Quincy, and a new location in Hanover, Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance offers specialized programs tailored to their patients' needs. They offer spinal and sports injury programs, and have also developed specialized programs that address post-surgical rehabilitation, vestibular disorders, fall prevention, post-concussion syndrome, pediatrics, TMJ disorders, women's health issues, aquatic therapy and more. These specialized programs combined with their state-of-the-art facilities allow them to meet the unique needs of their patients and achieve the fastest results. For additional information, please call 781-347-4686 or visit www.peaktherapy.com PHOTO CAPTION: Eric Edelman, PT, owner of Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance demonstrates safe lifting technique while Maria O'Laughlin, PT demonstrates the movement of the spine.