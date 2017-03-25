News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance Presents a Back Health Program at Norwell High School
Eric Edelman, PT, owner of Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance and Maria O'Laughlin, PT presented the interactive PowerPoint program to 5 health classes. The program included: The anatomy of the spine and possible issues that occur with poor posture; Proper posture when sitting and when using devices i.e. tablets, smart phones, laptops etc. and included a discussion on the possible injuries that may occur from prolonged poor posture and what adaptive equipment can be used to improve posture when using devices;Proper weight of a backpack and how to wear it properly to avoid injuries.;Proper lifting techniques by using proper body mechanics to avoid injury; Instruction and demonstration on some postural exercises students can do throughout the day. Edelman and O'Laughlin also performed a proper fitting of all of the students' backpacks and had the students perform a safe lifting technique under their supervision
"It was a great day at Norwell High School," said Edelman "The students were really engaged and interested in the information and techniques that we shared. We enjoyed sharing our expertise and hope that this prevents injuries for all of the students."
About Peak Physical Therapy and Sports Performance
Located in Norwell, Scituate, Quincy, and a new location in Hanover, Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance offers specialized programs tailored to their patients' needs. They offer spinal and sports injury programs, and have also developed specialized programs that address post-surgical rehabilitation, vestibular disorders, fall prevention, post-concussion syndrome, pediatrics, TMJ disorders, women's health issues, aquatic therapy and more. These specialized programs combined with their state-of-the-
PHOTO CAPTION: Eric Edelman, PT, owner of Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance demonstrates safe lifting technique while Maria O'Laughlin, PT demonstrates the movement of the spine.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse