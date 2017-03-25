 
News By Tag
* MA physical therapy
* MA sports medicine
* MA athletic training
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Norwell
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
31302928272625


Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance Presents a Back Health Program at Norwell High School

 
 
Norwell High School Back Safety Program
Norwell High School Back Safety Program
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
MA physical therapy
MA sports medicine
MA athletic training

Industry:
Health

Location:
Norwell - Massachusetts - US

NORWELL, Mass. - March 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance, a South Shore practice specializing in unique programs that provide holistic treatment in orthopedic, spine and sports medicine specialties, recently presented a program to the freshman class at Norwell High School on how to prevent back injury and promote back health while in school.

Eric Edelman, PT, owner of Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance and Maria O'Laughlin, PT presented the interactive PowerPoint program to 5 health classes.  The program included: The anatomy of the spine and possible issues that occur with poor posture; Proper posture when sitting  and when using devices i.e. tablets, smart phones, laptops etc. and included a discussion on the possible injuries that may occur from prolonged poor posture and what adaptive equipment can be used to improve posture when using devices;Proper weight of a backpack and how to wear it properly to avoid injuries.;Proper lifting techniques by using proper body mechanics to avoid injury; Instruction and demonstration on some postural exercises students can do throughout the day. Edelman and O'Laughlin also performed a proper fitting of all of the students' backpacks and had the students perform a safe lifting technique under their supervision

"It was a great day at Norwell High School," said Edelman "The students were really engaged and interested in the information and techniques that we shared. We enjoyed sharing our expertise and hope that this prevents injuries for all of the students."

About Peak Physical Therapy and Sports Performance

Located in Norwell, Scituate, Quincy, and a new location in Hanover, Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance offers specialized programs tailored to their patients' needs. They  offer spinal and sports injury programs, and have also developed specialized programs that address post-surgical rehabilitation, vestibular disorders, fall prevention, post-concussion syndrome, pediatrics, TMJ disorders, women's health issues, aquatic therapy and more. These specialized programs combined with their state-of-the-art facilities allow them to meet the unique needs of their patients and achieve the fastest results. For additional information, please call 781-347-4686 or visit www.peaktherapy.com

PHOTO CAPTION: Eric Edelman, PT, owner of Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance demonstrates safe lifting technique while Maria O'Laughlin, PT demonstrates the movement of the spine.
End
Source:Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance
Email:***@prfirst.com Email Verified
Tags:MA physical therapy, MA sports medicine, MA athletic training
Industry:Health
Location:Norwell - Massachusetts - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PR First PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share