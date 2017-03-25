 
Laboratory Testing Inc. Will Show Aerospace Materials Testing Services at AeroMat

Aerospace materials testing lab, Laboratory Testing Inc., will be exhibiting at the AeroMat Expo from April 10–12, 2017. LTI's destructive testing, non-destructive testing and specimen machining services will be on display in booth #613.
 
 
Lab Testing Booth #613
Lab Testing Booth #613
 
PHILADELPHIA - March 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Laboratory Testing Inc. (LTI) is scheduled to exhibit in Booth #613 at the 28th AeroMat Conference and Exposition from April 10-12, 2017. As a leading provider of Aerospace Materials Testing services in the USA, LTI will be showcasing a full array of capabilities, including:

·          Microscopic and Macroscopic Examination

·          Fracture Mechanics

·          Mechanical Properties Testing

·          Chemical Analysis

·          Corrosion Testing

·          Specimen Machining

·          Non-Destructive Testing

·          CMM / Dimensional Inspection

Laboratory Testing is accredited by NADCAP and A2LA, and certified to ISO/IEC 17025. The Lab has been audited by leading aerospace industry manufacturers and approved to provide Destructive Testing, Non-destructive Testing and Specimen Machining services to companies in their supply chains. This list of leading manufacturers includes Pratt & Whitney, Boeing, Agusta Aerospace, Airbus, Northrop Grumman, Bell Hellicopter, Rolls Royce, Eaton, GE Aviation, Gulfstream, Lockheed Martin, Sikorsky and more.

Materials Testing is required to ensure the quality of raw materials, fasteners and other parts that are produced and purchased for use in aircraft construction. Laboratory Testing Inc. prepares all test specimens and samples, performs the testing and provides certified test reports with documented test results.

"New material R&D and aircraft production remain very strong for the aerospace industry. LTI is proud to have a major role in ensuring their continued success by providing these companies with testing services that answer key questions about suitability, reliability and safety," said Mike Hiller, Director of New Business Development. Laboratory Testing Inc. is a full-service metals and alloys testing lab, but also provides some testing services for composites, polymers and ceramics.

AeroMat 2017 will be held April 10-12 in Charleston, South Carolina at The Charleston Convention Center. AeroMat is an ASM International event that includes an exposition of aerospace products and services from over 80 companies and organizations, as well as a conference with sessions presented by top leaders from the field of aerospace materials. The technical program will focus on innovative aerospace materials, fabrication and manufacturing methods that improve performance, durability and sustainability of aerospace structures and engines with reduced life-cycle costs.

About Laboratory Testing Inc. -- Laboratory Testing Inc. (http://www.labtesting.com/) (LTI) of Hatfield, PA is a family-owned independent testing and metrology laboratory in business since 1984. The laboratory offers materials testing and analysis services including mechanical, chemical, metallurgical and corrosion testing, nondestructive testing, root cause failure analysis, calibration services, dimensional inspection and test specimen machining. All test and inspection results are provided in certified reports. The laboratory specializes in metal and polymer testing, but also analyzes powdered metals, ores, ferroalloys, composites and ceramics. LTI is accredited by the PRI Nadcap program in materials and nondestructive testing and by A2LA to ISO/IEC 17025 for mechanical, metallurgical and chemical testing, dimensional inspection and calibration services.LTI Metrology (http://www.ltimetrology.com/), a division of Laboratory Testing Inc., provides dimensional inspection services and NIST-traceable calibration services for measuring hand tools, masters and a wide-range of measuring instruments and equipment. On-site calibration, repairs, new instruments and replacement parts are offered. Information on Laboratory Testing services and accreditations is available at www.labtesting.com, sales@labtesting.com or 800-219-9095.

Click to Share