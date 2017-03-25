News By Tag
STW at Connected Off Highway Conference and Gas Motor Conference
STW Technic, a premier manufacturer of mobile controllers and measurement technology, is at the 2nd Connected Off-Highway Conference in Duesseldorf and at 10th Gas Motor Conference in Dessau.
With focus on solutions for connectivity and data management STW will exhibit at the 2nd Connected Off-Highway Conference in Duesseldorf, organized by the VDI. The STW stand will not only show on-board modules for data logging and connectivity, but also the support for its customers in digital transformation through STW's IoT platform "machines.cloud"
A week later, STW will be at the 10th Gas Motor Conference in Dessau. Here STW will display its latest development around cylinder pressure sensors which, with associated analysis and control, can help to reduce CO2 emissions. For almost two decades now, STW has developed and produced cylinder pressure and common rail sensors for use in large diesel, gas and dual-fuel engines based on its own thin-film technology, but just recently has begun to market these sensors directly.
About STW Technic: STW (www.stw-technic.com) an award-winning provider of a full spectrum of freely programmable controllers, I/O modules, pressure sensors and telematics to a wide range of industries such as mining, construction, agriculture and oil and gas. STW controllers, sensors, I/O modules and Telematics units have attained a leading role in these industries due to their rigorous testing, high quality German engineering and unmatched flexibility. All of STW's products are mobile off-highway rated. STW (www.stw-technic.com)
