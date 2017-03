Copley Scientific previews 3rd generation TPK Critical Flow Controller at upcoming RDD Europe 2017

New TPK™ 2100 Critical Flow Controller offers faster, more accurate dry powder inhaler testing

-- Copley Scientific, the world's leading manufacturer of inhaler test equipment, will preview its new Critical Flow Controller – the TPK™ 2100 – for the testing of dry powder inhalers (DPIs) at Respiratory Drug Delivery (RDD) Europe 2017 from 25-28April in Antibes, France. The highly automated TPK™ 2100 (patent pending) incorporates a range of features that speed up testing, improve reproducibility, and enhance data output and recording; all important requirements for cost-efficient measurement in a highly regulated environment.Delivered dose and aerodynamic particle size distribution (APSD) are critical quality attributes for DPIs as they indicate the amount of drug that will be received by a patient and also, where it is most likely to deposit in the lung. Relevant testing methods are specified in both the US and European Pharmacopeias but are widely recognised as being relatively complex from the perspective of test set-up and implementation. Built on Copley's heritage of TPK™ models – which are established international standards in the field of DPI testing equipment – the new TPK™ 2100 sets a new benchmark for the set-up, control and documentation of all the parameters associated with the measurement both of delivered dose and APSD.Mark Copley, Sales Director at Copley Scientific comments:Copley Scientific is the world's leading manufacturer and supplier of inhaler test equipment and continuously innovates new products to meet the evolving needs of the inhalation community. Experts from the company will be on hand throughout RDD Europe 2017 to answer questions on any aspect of inhaled product testing.To learn more prior to a first look at the new generation TPK™ 2100 Critical Flow Controller, email: sales@copleyscientific.co.uk . To find out more about Copley's full programme of equipment for inhaled drug testing, download 'Quality Solutions for Inhaled Testing' from: http://www.copleyscientific.com/ downloads/brochures Copley Scientific is recognised as the world's leading manufacturer and supplier of inhaler test equipment and is a major provider of testing systems for other pharmaceutical dosage forms. The company is also active in detergent testing.Copley Scientific's pharmaceutical product range includes test equipment for: delivered dose uniformity and aerodynamic particle size measurement of metered-dose inhalers, dry powder inhalers, nebulizers and nasal sprays; as well as tablets (dissolution, disintegration, friability and hardness) capsules, powders, suppositories, semisolids and transdermals.Copley Scientific has offices in the UK and Switzerland and works in partnership with aerosol particle science experts MSP Corporation in North America.Serving the pharmaceutical and detergent industries, Copley Scientific offers an extensive range of equipment for research, development and quality control, as well as full validation and aftersales services. This broad range of products is supplied and supported worldwide through a network of specialist distributors. www.copleyscientific.comTrystan George, Kapler Communications1 Whiteside, Station Road, Holmes Chapel, Cheshire, CW4 8AA, UKT: +44 (0)1477 539 545 F: +44 (0)1477 539 540copley@kapleronline.comMark Copley, Sales Director, Copley Scientific LimitedColwick Quays Business Park, Private Road No. 2, Colwick, NottinghamUK NG4 2JYTel: +44 (0)115 961 6229Fax: +44 (0)115 961 7637m.copley@copleyscientific.co.ukwww.copleyscientific.comCopley Scientific AGErlenstrasse 27, Postfach 152, CH-4106 Therwil, SwitzerlandTel: +41 (0)61 725 25 35 Fax: +41 (0)61 721 31 87Email: sales@copleyscientific.chwww.copleyscientific.com