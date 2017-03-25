Archbishop Ndungane: Large-scale axing in Cabinet is "shameful"

President Zuma's shameful actions in the dead of last night were not those of a statesman acting in the light of democracy under which South Africans stood in 1994 when President Nelson Mandela strode the world's stage, says Archbishop Ndungane

-- Contemplating the large-scale axing of ministers and deputy ministers from the South African Cabinet last night, Archbishop Ndungane said: "The deepening shadows of the Zuma era have now become as dark and wild as the stormiest night. The time has come for South Africans across the board to unite and rid ourselves of the scourge of this man."Archbishop Ndungane noted that the moral function of the state is to coordinate resources raised through taxes for the wellbeing of all the people. As such, officials of government had to be accountable and promote the common good of everyone, not just those of a privileged few."President Zuma claims to have acted in the interests of the country, but South Africans are a discerning people whose lives have been rocked, repeatedly, by relevations of corruption, Constitutional findings against the President himself, and an abhorrent disregard for the welfare of the poor and most marginalised in our society," the elder statesman said.Archbishop Ndungane expressed his appreciation to the leadership of the axed Minister of Finance, Pravin Gordhan, and his deputy, Mcebisi Jonas, in husbanding the economy through difficult times. They had gained the respect of not just South Africans, but of the global community."The recent court findings regarding the social grants scandalous fiasco spring readily to mind. In any other country in which democracy operates in a transparent fashion, the Minister of Social Development, Bathabile Dlamini, would have been fired last night. Yet she is still sitting pretty," he said.Another minister, the previous Minister of Communications, Faith Muthambi, under whose watch our public broadcaster, the SABC, had become a laughing stock of communicators, was rewarded with another portfolio. "One shudders to think of the mess she may make of the important portfolio of public service and administration,"he added.He said that President Zuma's words to the new ministers to work tirelessly for a better life for the poor and working classes was "so much hot air."No-one who followed the SASSA scandal will believe him, because he has become unbelievable as he pursues his own narrow agenda, driven by his greed for riches. ""In the massive debate that will take place in the next few days, let there be no misunderstanding:President Zuma, we know why you have cast them aside. You simply want unfettered control of the state finances and to be able to dance, puppet-like, to the tune of the Guptas."This is a shameful day for South Africa. We never saw it coming in 1994. Now is the time for those within the tripartite alliance, and others, to do two things: First, to hold the President fully accountable both within and outside the structures, and to do so publicly."Second, for those in the ANC who understand what is happening, and all of us, to watch the behaviour of the new ministers like hawks. The very future of our country is now at stake. At the same time we offer them our prayers as they perform their duties in their new responsibilities that they will always remember that they are the servants of the people," Archbishop Ndungane warned.Ends___________________________________________________________ Note: Archbishop Emeritus Njongonkulu Ndungane is the former Archbishop of Cape Town. He held this office as head of the Anglican Church in South Africa for 11 years from September 1996 to September 2007 when he retired. As a long-standing champion of the poor, Archbishop Ndungane chaired two poverty hearings – one in 1998 and the other in 2008 – during which he gained first-hand experience of the living conditions of poor people. He is currently the Executive Director of the Historic Schools Restoration Project (an initiative to restore the historic schools of South Africa) and President of African Monitor (an independent continent-wide organisation that monitors the development of grassroots communities)