 
News By Tag
* Fashion
* Bowties
* New York
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Fashion
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Brooklyn
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
31302928272625


Tyed By DeDe Joins Forces With Operation PROM

 
 
Tyed By DeDe
Tyed By DeDe
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Fashion
* Bowties
* New York

Industry:
* Fashion

Location:
* Brooklyn - New York - US

Subject:
* Joint Ventures

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - March 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Clorissa Wright

Synergy PR Services

678-557-0720

Cwright@SynergyPRServices.com

New York, NY- Brooklyn based fashion house, Tyed By DeDe joins Operation Prom for their 5th annual Prom Dress Giveaway. The yearly event is open to graduating high school seniors that are in good academic standing. The giveaway will be held on April 1st at the Urban Assembly Institute of Math & Science for Young Women; located at 282 Adams Street in  Brooklyn, NY 11201.

Stepping in as a 2nd year sponsor, Tyed By DeDe is donating prom kits to high school gentlemen to add dapper finishing touches to their prom ensembles. In addition to prom attire being furnished, the first 250 event attendees will receive complimentary NYX professional makeup swag bags! Students registered in advance at www.operationprom.org must have resided in one of the five boroughs in order in participate.

About Operation Prom:

Operation Prom is a non-profit organization that helps low-income students attend their proms in style by providing free prom dresses and tuxedos. Operation PROM relies solely on donations to provide said attire to students. For more information and how you can donate next year, visit www.operationprom.org

About Tyed By DeDe:

Tyed By DeDe is an affordable, luxury custom bowtie design house that offers custom, monthly subscription boxes for everyone from churchgoers to the GQ-esque man and children. Tyed By DeDe ensembles have been seen on runways, red carpets, television and celebrities.

"Our luxury custom-made bowties set our customers apart—as edgy individuals. We pay careful attention to detail and select only the best quality fabrics for our products," says Deroll Scarlett, Chief Design Officer at TBDD.

For more information on getting a custom "build-a-bowtie" box, visit www.TYEDBYDEDE.com

Follow on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook: @TyedByDeDe

Media Contact
Clorissa Wright
***@synergyprservices.com
End
Source:Tyed By DeDe
Email:***@synergyprservices.com Email Verified
Tags:Fashion, Bowties, New York
Industry:Fashion
Location:Brooklyn - New York - United States
Subject:Joint Ventures
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Synergy PR Services News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share