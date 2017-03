Tyed By DeDe Joins Forces With Operation PROM

Tyed By DeDe

-- Clorissa WrightSynergy PR Services678-557-0720Cwright@SynergyPRServices.comNew York, NY- Brooklyn based fashion house, Tyed By DeDe joins Operation Prom for their 5annual. The yearly event is open to graduating high school seniors that are in good academic standing. The giveaway will be held on April 1at the Urban Assembly Institute of Math & Science for Young Women; located at 282 Adams Street in Brooklyn, NY 11201.Stepping in as a 2year sponsor,is donating prom kits to high school gentlemen to add dapper finishing touches to their prom ensembles. In addition to prom attire being furnished, the first 250 event attendees will receive complimentary NYX professional makeup swag bags! Students registered in advance at www.operationprom.org must have resided in one of the five boroughs in order in participate.Operation Prom is a non-profit organization that helps low-income students attend their proms in style by providing free prom dresses and tuxedos. Operation PROM relies solely on donations to provide said attire to students. For more information and how you can donate next year, visit www.operationprom.org Tyed By DeDe is an affordable, luxury custom bowtie design house that offers custom, monthly subscription boxes for everyone from churchgoers to the GQ-esque man and children. Tyed By DeDe ensembles have been seen on runways, red carpets, television and celebrities.says Deroll Scarlett, Chief Design Officer at TBDD.For more information on getting a custom "build-a-bowtie"box, visit www.TYEDBYDEDE.com Follow on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook: @TyedByDeDe