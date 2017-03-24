Country(s)
EntirelyBiz Announces Clinton Township Security Camera Program
Making it affordable to achieve compliance with the new city ordinance requiring business security cameras
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - March 30, 2017 - PRLog -- EntirelyBiz a leading provider of business security systems in Clinton Township, Michigan today announced a new program to help businesses achieve compliance with the new city ordinance making security cameras mandatory. EntirelyBiz's new program makes cameras available and affordable to all businesses included under the new ordinance.
Richard Maierle, Captain of the Clinton Township police department announced today that video surveillance cameras will soon be mandatory at party stores, hotels, banks, pharmacies, gas stations and other businesses that make frequent calls to the Clinton Township police department. The new city ordinance will make Clinton Township the first city in Michigan to make business security systems mandatory. The ordinance goes into effective April 1st, giving business owners six months to comply.
In response to the new ordinance EntirelyBiz, Clinton Township's premier provider of business security systems and security cameras, is offering local businesses heavily discounted pricing and expedited installation services to meet the deadline. Learn more here.
"We're located in the heart of Clinton Township and want to support local businesses and the Clinton Township police department in this important initiative,"
Captain Maierle made it clear businesses will be footing the bill for new security systems. Some businesses have already questioned their ability to afford to comply with the new ordinance. EntirelyBiz hopes to address these needs with both discounting and creative financing where necessary to make sure every business can achieve compliance.
"We're committed to reducing crime and making Clinton Township safe for all its residences and businesses,"
About EntirelyBiz:
EntirelyBiz is an IT managed services provider offering structured cabling, network infrastructure, cloud migrations, mobility, business phone systems, and business security systems to mid-size and small businesses. EntirelyBiz will keep your business premises, network, communications, and IT systems secure, optimized and available. We're big enough to offer the technology and services you need, while acting small providing local implementation and ongoing support. Learn more at www.entirelybiz.com or contact us at 586-439-2000. EntirelyBiz is a wholly owned brand of Complete Interactive Technologies.
