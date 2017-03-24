Country(s)
PriorityWorkforce Announces Major Expansion and Entry into the Entertainment Industry
PriorityWorkforce acquires Epiphany Staffing and Millennium Staffing and enters a new market, with Revolution Entertainment Services, offering production services including production accounting, crewing and payroll.
Anaheim-based PriorityWorkforce continues to broaden its geographic footprint and scope of services. Through its recent acquisition of two staffing companies, Epiphany Staffing and Millenium Staffing, PW now has regionally based hubs from which the full breadth of its services, including its Vendor Management System ("VMS"), can be deployed.
Based in Dallas, TX, the Epiphany acquisition has enabled PriorityWorkforce to service clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Georgia as effectively as those serviced in Southern California and Arizona. In addition to servicing existing clients with disparate locations, PW has posted double digits growth through its accumulation of new clients in this relatively new market. By establishing a larger client base in the DFW region, PW can assure its client base of a consistent, high-quality labor pool. Coupled with a multi-million dollar technological, PW can now offer seamless VMS program to simplify the invoicing and payables process, saving hard and soft costs for its clients.
Millenium Staffing is Southern Nevada's premier temporary staffing and executive placement brand. Recently folded into the PW family, PW has infused additional capital and management expertise to stimulate further growth in the Southern Nevada market, with designs on expansion into Reno and Salt Lake City. PW has already opened two additional brick-and-mortar offices as well as two virtual offices to expand its service coverage area in Southern Nevada. For over 15 years, Millenium has delivered nationally recognized, award-winning service to the hospitality, technology, and logistics management markets.
"We understand the demands of hiring qualified staff to meet our clients' workplace needs. Hiring is never an easy process and involves risk taking, both financially and with our most precious commodity - time. By having operations in multiple states and qualified personnel to work with our clients, the goal is simple: provide Best in Class labor management services across the nation," said John Porrello, Priority Workforce's CEO.
In keeping with its growth philosophies and as a further extension of its servicing offerings, PW has expanded its reach into the entertainment industry. After servicing a segment of the entertainment industry over the past few years, PW proudly announces its newly formed division, Revolution Entertainment Services. By splitting off its existing book of business and hiring renowned industry experts with lengthy track records of success in every aspect of production services, including production accounting, crewing and payroll, PW will now offer dedicated services tailored to the entertainment industry relating to motion picture production, accounting, and payroll. Revolution will leverage PW's existing clients, resources, infrastructure and capital to accelerate and refine its competitive advantage. With two offices currently open and an aggressive growth plan, Revolution is poised to open offices in major cities nationwide, ensuring its unparalleled delivery of services and tax incentive program capacity.
PW has made it a high priority to hire the best personnel to fulfill key roles at Revolution. Marketing and promotional outreach are in place and will over continue the next few months as operations are underway.
PriorityWorkforce's new organizational structure allows the company to expand by incubating and acquiring new companies. The recent developments are the start of an ongoing plan to grow horizontally by adding entrepreneurial new units to continue expansion beyond recruiting and staffing.
About PriorityWorkforce
For over 15 years PriorityWorkforce has been the premier labor service provider in Southern California. Servicing clerical, administrative, light industrial, manufacturing, and the logistics industries, PriorityWorkforce is the industry leader in innovative solutions and resources in the ever changing employment services landscape. For more information, please visit www.priorityworkforce.com
