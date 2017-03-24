 
Dr. Stephen Prendiville Wins RealSelf 500 Award

Facial Plastic Surgeon Joins Elite Group as a Top Influencer
 
 
FORT MYERS, Fla. - March 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Facial Plastic Surgeon Dr. Stephen R. Prendiville is one of 500 doctors worldwide to receive the prestigious RealSelf 500 Award for 2016 from RealSelf, the leading online community that helps people make confident choices about elective cosmetic procedures.

Dr. Prendiville was selected from thousands of board-certified specialists for the honor and is the only Southwest Florida facial plastic surgeon to be recognized by RealSelf.  This is the sixth consecutive year that Dr. Prendiville has been honored by RealSelf.

Medical professionals that made the annual RealSelf 500 list are recognized both for having an outstanding record of positive consumer feedback and for providing unique, valuable insights to questions asked by consumers.

Dr. Prendiville was invited to join RealSelf.com as a reviewer in 2008 and has now achieved Distinguished Member status for his responses to patients with questions about facial plastic surgery and skin rejuvenation techniques.  As an expert contributor to RealSelf, he has posted more than 2,000 answers to questions posted on the RealSelf website.

"The 500 doctors receiving this award are part of a select group of top influencers on RealSelf who collectively answered more than 300,000 consumer questions in 2016 alone," said RealSelf Founder and CEO Tom Seery. "These doctors are leading the way in terms of their online engagement and focus on empowering patients with good information."

Dr. Prendiville is the only Fellowship-trained facial plastic surgeon in Fort Myers who is certified by both the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and the American Board of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery.

He is recognized nationally as a facelift expert and is named as a Top Doctor again this year by Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. for the third consecutive year.  Dr. Prendiville also has authored more than 20 articles published in medical journals and he has served as guest editor for Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics of North America.

Dr. Prendiville is the past president and secretary/treasurer of the Florida Society of Facial Plastic Surgery, an association consisting of 250 facial plastic surgeons in the state.

Dr. Prendiville graduated with his M.D. degree with high honors from Georgetown University School of Medicine in Washington, D.C., and served his residency at GeorgetownUniversity.

He was awarded a Fellowship in Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at St. LouisUniversity in Missouri, where he was a clinical instructor in the St. Louis University Department of Otolaryngology.

All surgeries are performed at Dr. Prendiville's state-of-the-art SurgicalCenter adjacent to his office in South Fort Myers at 9407 Cypress Lake Drive, Suite A.  The SurgicalCenter is accredited by the American Association for Accreditation of Ambulatory Surgical Facilities (AAAASF), which is the largest accrediting body for outpatient surgical facilities in the United States. For more information about Dr. Prendiville, please visit his website at www.drprendiville.com.

About RealSelf

RealSelf is the largest online destination to get informed about elective cosmetic procedures.  More than nine million people visit RealSelf each month to find out which treatments and providers live up to their promise of being "worth it."  RealSelf is powered by unbiased experiences shared by consumers for hundreds of treatments, ranging from simple skincare to cosmetic surgery.  Offering millions of photos and medical expert answers, RealSelf has become the essential resource and service for those seeking to find the right doctor or clinic. www.realself.com.

