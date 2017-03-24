News By Tag
Top 5 Reasons to Move to Office 365
CLOUD - The most discussed topic in both Business and Technology worlds You have been hearing and talking about moving to cloud and if you are a Microsoft enterprise, you are probably getting motivated to...
Ø Take a closer look at Office 365
Ø What TCO benefits being articulated by Microsoft
Ø Is it really time to pay serious attention to the cloud migration and its offerings?
Ø What will happen to existing systems that businesses are fully entrenched in?
Ø What happens to existing organizational policies?
Topics we discussed
It's all about Productivity and productivity means business
More the productive work more the business and revenue growth. It's as simple as that.
Cost of doing business
This perhaps is the single biggest advantage that cloud providers tout big time to entice businesses to join the cloud bandwagon.
Collaboration and increased participation among all stake holders
Instead of a select few, cloud opens up several interesting possibilities for collaboration among more number of people connected with the organization.
Convenience of any type of access from anywhere with highly reliable security
The convenience of working on the cloud is immense. Apart from just productivity, the ease of use in just doing "stuffs" – anytime anywhere communication, storage and organization of data and documents and so on
Sooner the better
Late adoption to Office 365 causes more pain due to the disruptive nature of cloud.
To know more about why to move to Office 365, please visit the link below:
http://www.vyapin.com/
About Vyapin
Vyapin Software Systems Private Limited is a long time Microsoft Gold ISV partner providing applications and solutions for Microsoft technologies and platforms such as SharePoint, Office 365, Windows, Active Directory, Exchange Server, IIS and NTFS.
Contact
Vyapin Software Systems
Saravanan
+91 44 2471 7142
***@vyapin.com
