ManageEngine Launches Patch Manager Plus

Automatic Patching for Windows, Mac, Linux, Third-Party Applications

Mathivanan Venkatachalam, Director of Product Mana

Contact

OAK Consulting

***@oakconsulting.biz OAK Consulting

End

-- ManageEngine (http://buzz.manageengine.com/), the real-time IT management company, today announced the launch of Patch Manager Plus, its simple and effective patch management software. Available immediately, Patch Manger Plus provides a single interface for automating all patch management tasks —from detecting missing patches to deploying patches — for Windows, Mac, Linux and third-party applications from a single interface.Businesses need to quickly patch all applications on their computers, especially third-party applications. However, heterogeneous patch management is a nightmare for IT administrators, especially when they have to apply patches across all three major operating systems — Windows, Mac, and Linux — as well as third-party applications. The nightmare is made worse by the need to calculate the health status of each system and identify vulnerable computers, all from a single console."Most businesses today are run on Linux servers and many designers prefer Mac over Windows," said Mathivanan Venkatachalam, director of product management at ManageEngine. "Securing all their computers from vulnerabilities and keeping them up-to-date is something every enterprise dreams of, but that can get complicated with multiple operating systems. Patch Manager Plus completely automates the patch management life cycle, making heterogeneous patching a breeze."Patch Manager Plus automates the deployment of patches to remote offices, roaming users, and computers within the local office, all from a central location. Support is also provided for patching computers in a closed network, like those in a demilitarized zone (DMZ). Patch Manager Plus can automatically:● Detect missing patches.● Download missing patches.● Test and approve patches.● Deploy patches when applications are not in use.● Install patches during non-business hours.● Wake devices before deployment and reboot them after patches are installed.● Deny patches for specific groups and departments.● Audit patch deployment and run reports.