Russell Bedford publishes March 2017 edition of Business World magazine
Business World delivers views and analysis written by specialists from within the Russell Bedford network, together with guest authors from other organisations.
Articles in the March 2017 edition include:
Greece's foreign investment revival
Fresh hope for Greece. Suddenly Greece is looking far more attractive to foreign investors as new incentives entice more businesses to the country, aiding its economic recovery.
Doing Business 2017: Equal opportunity for all
Gender equality is a dominant theme in this year's World Bank Doing Business report as, for the first time, the survey includes gender components so that the data represents reality for both men and women. An interesting read into how the survey has evolved over the past 14 years.
Alternative equity markets can supply the capital you need
A stock market listing on one of the many alternative stock exchanges can offer your business a route to funding that you may not have considered.
Five Eyes on the Fence – Human Capital
Protecting the five core capitals of your business: the first in a series of articles on why measuring the health of your business is not just about its bottom line.
Taking a strategic approach to risk management
Taking risks is a reality for all businesses; managing risk requires a deep understanding of business processes, policy and strategy. This article looks at how modern environmental factors have led businesses to manage risk in a more systematic and interdisciplinary way, moving away from more traditional methods.
The top three commitments made by highly effective leaders
What is your core philosophy as a leader? How comfortable are your team members in speaking up? Some of the questions raised in this article, which explores what makes highly effective leaders.
The importance of planning for uncertainty in business
Silent film comedian Buster Keaton took many risks in performing his stunts. But his movies involved extraordinary measures to combat uncertainty. This article looks at the lessons that can be applied in today's business environment.
All editions of Business World are available on the Business World page of the Russell Bedford International website: http://www.russellbedford.com/
