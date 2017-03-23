News By Tag
* Server
* Supergeo
* Web
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Towards a More Integrated Web GIS Solution- SuperGIS Server 10
SuperGIS Server 10, the next-gen web GIS software will be available at the end of 2017. New features like Web Mapper, temporal slider, etc. will be added.
After releasing the next-gen desktop GIS - SuperGIS Desktop 10 as well as mobile GIS- SuperSurv 10 and SuperPad 10, Supergeo will spare no effort to propel the development of SuperGIS Server 10! Unlike the publishing tool used in the past, Supergeo will introduce a practical tool called Web Mapper in SuperGIS Server 10. With Web Mapper, there will be more templates for users to apply immediately when establishing web applications. Meanwhile, users are able to manage the tools more flexibly as well as to preview the layout of web application on different devices.
Besides, SuperGIS Server 10 will offer more methods for data visualization and also help users to display and discover data from different dimensions, such as show data in discrete time interval or illustrate data in 3D environment. In addition, as a cross-platform product, SuperGIS Server will make it possible for all SuperGIS products to connect with one another more tightly. This will enable users to conduct cross-platform projects effortlessly. Currently, the product is under the developing stage. The official version will come out by the end of this year. Stay tuned!
Experience the World Earthquake Report created by SuperGIS Server:
http://sgs.supergeo.com.tw/
Contact us for the trial and tech support for SuperGIS Server:
staff@supergeotek.com
About Supergeo
Supergeo Technologies Inc. is a leading global provider of GIS software and solutions. Since the establishment, Supergeo has dedicated to providing state-of-the-
Supergeo develops desktop, mobile, and server GIS software, which can efficiently help users to collect, manage, and publish spatial data in one single platform.
Contact
Supergeo Technologies Inc. /
Eugene Tseng
***@supergeo.com.tw
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse