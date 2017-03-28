Enter To Win a 1963 Corvette Sting Ray "Fuelie" and a 2017 Lingenfelter Signature Edition Corvette!

2017 Corvette Dream Giveaway Vettes include a 1963 Sting Ray and a 2017 Z06.

-- The 2017 Corvette Dream Giveaway, a nationwide drawing sponsored by New Beginning Children's Homes–a charitable organization, has officially launched! This year is the 10th Anniversary of the Corvette Dream Giveaway and the winner of this extraordinary prize package will receive two amazing Corvettes! Included in the grand-prize package is a "split window"1963 Corvette Sting Ray and a 2017 Lingenfelter Signature Edition Corvette Z06 Coupe, plus $50,000 cash for taxes!To enter to win this never-before-seen prize package, the general public can call toll-free to (866) 600-0646 or enter online at http://dreamgiveaway.com/dg/corvette.The Grand Prize: This extremely rare, fuel-injected, split window 1963 Corvette Sting Ray is the most desirable Corvette in the marque's 65-year history. It is one of only 2,610 "fuelie" Corvettes made from August 1962 through July 1963. "Fuelie" 327ci V-8s were the most powerful powerplant available to Corvette in 1963 and the "fuelie" remained the most powerful Chevrolet small-block engine for over 30 years. It comes finished in Riverside Red with a beautiful matching red interior. This Corvette is restored to strict NCRS standards and was awarded the coveted NCRS Top Flight Award. Other features include the desirable M20-4 speed manual transmission, P48 cast aluminum knock-off wheels and a Positraction rear end.The 2017 Lingenfelter Signature Edition Corvette Z06 Coupe, which sports Serial #001, cranks out 800 horsepower thanks to a 376 cubic inch (6.2 liter) Chevy LT4 Gen 5 small-block featuring a Magnuson TVS2300 Heartbeat Supercharger System (engineered for the seventh-generation Corvette Z06), ported and polished factory cylinder heads, and ultra-high-performance GT3 cam, all courtesy of the horsepower experts at Lingenfelter Performance Engineering. This unprecedented Corvette comes finished in Torch Red with a 3LZ interior, which features Jet Black perforated Napa leather seating surfaces and a unique, serialized dash plaque. The exterior also features unique styling and badging. It is loaded with high-performance factory options, including the Z07 performance package (Track Package), carbon fiber visible package, 8-speed paddle-shift automatic transmission, competition sport seats, and Z06 black aluminum wheels.New Beginning Children's Homes (NBCH), the sponsor of this giveaway, is a 501(c)3 provider of family-style long-term residential care with a mission to provide foster children a safe and faith-centered family atmosphere where they can heal, grow, and be loved while working through difficult life issues. In addition to the funding they receive, NBCH will provide grants to several worthwhile charities, including Disabled American Veterans, National Guard Educational Foundation, Smile Network International, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, Bright Pink and Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries.For low-res and high-res photography and video assets, please contact Kim Meyers.A 2017 Corvette Dream Giveaway spokesperson is available for press interviews for traditional print, broadcast, and radio media and digital-only sites. Please contact Kim Meyers to arrange a press interview.