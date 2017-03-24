News By Tag
Career Step Introduces New Student Success Program to Enhance Students' Learning Experiences
Career Step transitions to a new multi-faceted student advocacy program that better supports students and aims to ensure student success.
"Our students are all individuals who learn and progress through our program in different ways. We want to do everything we can to help them succeed," said Ben Hartman, Career Step Vice President of Enrollments. "We are investing in Student Advocates to provide individualized support that will help students overcome obstacles, maximize their potential and stay motivated."
The new learner success program tailors phone, text and email communication to ensure students receive coaching when and how they need it most. Student Advocates are passionate about student success, guiding students through their programs and addressing any issues.
Students receive help with time management, networking, planning, and resume building and have access to resources like tech support, blogs, forums and social networking groups. The program also provides proactive graduate services as students move toward certification and employment.
"A career in healthcare begins with success in our online learning environment,"
For 25 years, Career Step has trained students to work in fast-growing industries like healthcare, technology and administration. Its flexible online career-training programs allow students to study whenever and wherever is best for them, helping them start exciting new careers in one year or less.
To learn more about Career Step's education and training solutions, visit CareerStep.com
About Career Step
Career Step is an online provider of career-focused education and professional training. The company has trained over 100,000 students for new careers as well as more than 100,000 healthcare professionals through its various continuing education courses. More than 150 colleges and universities nationwide have partnered with Career Step, and the company provides training for several of the largest and most respected healthcare employers in the nation. Career Step is committed to helping students and practicing healthcare professionals alike gain the skills they need to be successful in the workplace—improving lives, advancing careers and driving business results through education. More information can be found at www.careerstep.com
