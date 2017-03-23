News By Tag
A Chance to Win A 2017 BMW Proceeds benefit New Hope for Kids
Tickets still available to support Central Florida's only grief center for children and families
§ Tickets are $100 each, or sets of 2 for $150. (Your donation is tax-deductible as allowed by law.)
§ Only 2000 tickets available!
§ BMW drawing of chance takes place on April 21, 2017 at our annual Art of the Vine (http://newhopeforkids.org/
(admission to event sold separately, need not be present to win)
New Hope for Kids provides specialized grief support for those suffering from grief and provides hope for the future.
##
Since 1996, New Hope for Kids has been helping Central Florida children in need. Our purpose is to bring hope, healing and happiness to children and families suffering from grief, loss or life-threatening illnesses.New Hope for Kids achieves this through two programs:
The Center for Grieving Children (http://newhopeforkids.org/
Wishes for Kids (http://newhopeforkids.org/
Funding comes primarily through charitable donations by individuals, corporations, foundations and community service organizations in Central Florida. No funding is received from government agencies. New Hope for Kids is a registered 501(c)(3) organization.Find out more about New Hope for Kids unique and profound mission at www.newhopeforkids.org/
Media Contact
Gloria Capozzi
4073313059
***@newhopeforkids.org
