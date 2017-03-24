 
Industry News





Greg Gould To Guest On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell Wednesday April 5th, 2017

Super talented singer/entertainer Greg Gould will be a guest on The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell on Wednesday April 5th, 2017.
 
 
Greg Gould On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell
Greg Gould On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell
 
NEW YORK - March 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Singer Greg Gould will be a featured guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell live radio/tv show hosted by King of Cool Jimmy Star along with Cool Man About Town Ron Russell to discuss his new EP "Don't Let Go" his career and the entertainment industries at large. The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell is tv/radio's coolest hit show, featuring the coolest in music, entertainment, fashion and pop culture, all from a fun industry insider perspective in a completely live, unedited fast-paced two-hour conversational format.

Australian vocal powerhouse Greg Gould has touched the hearts of millions with his heart-wrenching version of En Vogue's classic 90's hit Don't Let Go and his powerful rollercoaster of a music video, making headlines around the globe!   ​Shared over 110K times already and hitting over 7 million views, Gould's #DontLetGo explores the real-life challenges of the Australian LGBTQI community. From devastating hate crimes to heartbreaking suicides, to it's beautiful silver linings - this poignant short film, set to Greg's stunning vocals, is touching hearts all over the world!

Marking Greg's first independent release, the Don't Let Go EP has smashed the charts worldwide hitting #5 on the Australian pop charts, #16 overall and #13 on the Australian Independent charts. Greg's international debut surged at #27 on the Italian pop albums charts and #7 on the pop charts in Germany - an impressive statement for a newly independent artist! The uptempo Radio version of the song, produced by Sydney's DJ Dom De Sousa, has also soared up the charts, in particular - Bulgaria, reaching #4 overall. "Greg's vocals are insane! The song stays at boiling point from start to finish! Gould puts his own flair on a song already so well respected. It's infectious and hits you right in the sweet spot!"

The EP features 5 brand new tracks including his stripped back version of the Eurovision winning anthem Euphoria, a live studio session of Estelle's American Boy, featuring Black Eyed Peas hitmaker Printz Board who was "thrilled to be part the record" after performing with Gould at The Star, Sydney in 2016. And as a taste of things to come, Greg's beautifully written original track, Today has been a favourite with critics and fans alike. This impressive body of work sets the bar high with vocal style and vulnerability heard in the likes of some of Greg's biggest influences Adele, Sam Smith + Bruno Mars.

No stranger to the spotlight, Gould burst onto the international scene in 2013 as the Runner Up of Australia's Got Talent, connecting to millions with his powerful rendition of Prince's Purple Rain. Widely known for his formidable 5 octave vocal range, electrifying live performances and charismatic stage persona. Career highlights include critically acclaimed performances at the Full Moon Festival in NYC, the stage shaking tribute to George Michael at the 2017 Sydney Mardi Gras official party and his upcoming headliner show at the Hamburg Pride Festival in Germany - Greg is fast becoming one of Australia's most sought after entertainers, definitely the one to WATCH in 2017!

The Jimmy Star Show is pleased to showcase the expertise and talent of Greg Gould, and all anticipate a fun and informative time talking with him about his career and the entertainment industries at large. Join King of Cool Jimmy Star, and Cool Man about Town Ron Russell as they have a playful and sometimes wild time with the talented featured guest!

To hear/see Greg Gould on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell tune in to W4CY Radio on Wednesday April 5th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET and 12-2 pm PT online at www.w4cy.com from anywhere in the world!

Follow the Jimmy Star Show on Twitter @jimmystarshow

Follow Greg Gould on Twitter @GregGouldMusic

The Jimmy Star Show may be found at http://www.jimmystarshow.com

The official site for W4CY Radio may be found at http://www.w4cy.com

The Jimmy Star is syndicated and can be heard on the following radio stations:

http://www.W4CY.com in Wellington, Florida

http://www.HamiltonRadio.net in Trenton, New Jersey

http://www.K4HD.com Los Angeles, CA

http://www.iheart.com/show/The-Jimmy-Star-Show/

http://www.audioboom.com/jimmystarshow

http://www.soundcloud.com/jimmystarshow

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-jimmy-star-show/id532912477?mt=2

https://www.jimmystarshow.podomatic.com

https://www.spreaker.com/show/the_jimmy_star_show

https://plus.google.com/105717043487953174915/posts

http://www.stitcher.com/podcast/jimmy-star-show/spookshowtv-the-jimmy-sta

The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell
jimmystar@jimmystarshow.com
Click to Share