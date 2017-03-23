 
Industry News





Online video counselling fills gaps in Northern Ontario mental health services

Recent advances in information technology bring big-city expertise to remote communities
 
TORONTO - March 29, 2017 - PRLog -- A registered psychotherapist is now available anywhere in Ontario where there is a good high speed internet connexion. An online counselling service has been added to the Community Care Access Centres' Northeast Healthline website.

Service provider Beth Mares RP (Registered Psychotherapist, Ontario) has practiced in Toronto for 30 years, working remotely with Northerners from time to time. She is now focusing on the North, where she sees a greater need. "Even when the appropriate expertise exists in a small centre people are often reluctant to seek personal or marital therapy with someone they might know as a friend, neighbour, or customer," she said, "and in fact such a 'dual relationship' can cause real problems. For public figures, doctors, teachers, etc., privacy can be a concern even in the larger centres."

Mares helps with a wide variety of concerns, but most often with depression, anxiety disorders, stress, relationships, marriage, family, sex addictions, and other sexual problems. Clients need a private place where they can do their sessions uninterrupted. Evening appointments are available, and there is a set fee. Mares does not employ other counsellors, but said that if the demand exceeds her capacity or if a different type of expertise is required she will refer applicants to qualified colleagues. Her website can be reached at http://www3.sympatico.ca/beth/

