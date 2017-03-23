New Book: Our Bernie Sanders: Writing Revolution, Vol. 1

We at Progressive Uplift are proud to announce the release of this great book written by Michael Graham. It is the first installment of the "Our Bernie Sanders" series.

Our Bernie Sanders- Writng Revolution Vol 1

--The Our Bernie Sanders series is a look at the independent voices that clearly saw the path the country was headed down. These individuals raised their voices to push back against corporate, mainstream media narrative that has been so destructive to our public discourse.Writing Revolution, Vol 1 is a collection of essays from the 2015-2016 Democratic Primary by Michael Graham. He is a writer the entire country should know. He and his colleagues in independent media are vastly underrated and underappreciated. We hope everyone that reads his writing takes away some very vital lessons about U.S. politics.The author says "This is really a look at how deeply personal politics can become. How every up or down can impact us on an intimate level. It's especially true in our national politics. The fate of the country, maybe the world, is at stake- climate change, health care, immigration, etc. The forces of capital are aligned against us in every segment of American life. #Bernie was our shot to push back. Hopefully, we can get another go at it."Michael Graham is a middle-aged Black Husband, Father, Grandfather and Army Combat Vet hoping to make an impact for social justice. He is a Senior Writer for ProgressiveArmy.com.www.ProgressiveUplift.com