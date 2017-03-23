Ninja Kiwi Announces Bloons TD 6 in Development

 

March 2017
Bloons TD 6 Announced!
Bloons TD 6 Announced!
AUCKLAND, New Zealand - March 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Ninja Kiwi Limited, an industry leading independent mobile games developer and publisher, confirmed today that it was hard at work on Bloons® TD 6 for the iTunes App Store, Google Play Store, and Amazon App Store. The team has not announced a launch date, as the immense scale and strategic depth of the game require an extensive balance and test period, but their goal is to release the game in 2017.

The game's precursor, Bloons TD 5, has been an app store phenomenon since its release in November 2012, remaining in the top 25 ranks of US app store paid charts throughout its life and recently returning to the #1 position on the US Google Play top overall paid apps and #3 US iTunes top overall paid apps. Attracting an impressive 9.3 million downloads as a paid mobile game, Bloons TD 5 has maintained a consistent 4.5 out of 5 star quality rating across the nearly 50 major content updates released to date.

Bloons TD 6 will maintain the series' captivating balance of family friendly visual style and challenging, skill based strategic play, but Ninja Kiwi is not currently releasing any information about new towers, new abilities, or new game modes. Consistent with the previous improvements from game to game, the company has said that their intention is to knock it out of the park, as Bloons TD 6 is designed to be more awesome in every way than its top selling predecessor.

About Ninja Kiwi
Ninja Kiwi® is a leading developer and publisher of games for mobile, console, and web – games such as Bloons® TD 5, Bloons® TD Battles, and SAS: Zombie Assault® 4. Founded in 2006, Ninja Kiwi is a 60 person company with headquarters and game development in Auckland, New Zealand, a second game development studio in Dundee, Scotland. Please visit https://ninjakiwi.com/ and https://www.facebook.com/ninjakiwigames/ for more information and community news.

Ninja Kiwi, Bloons, and Zombie Assault are registered trademarks of Ninja Kiwi Limited. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

