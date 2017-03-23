Country(s)
Ninja Kiwi Announces Bloons TD 6 in Development
Huge New Game in the Chart-Topping Series Coming to Smartphones and Tablets
The game's precursor, Bloons TD 5, has been an app store phenomenon since its release in November 2012, remaining in the top 25 ranks of US app store paid charts throughout its life and recently returning to the #1 position on the US Google Play top overall paid apps and #3 US iTunes top overall paid apps. Attracting an impressive 9.3 million downloads as a paid mobile game, Bloons TD 5 has maintained a consistent 4.5 out of 5 star quality rating across the nearly 50 major content updates released to date.
Bloons TD 6 will maintain the series' captivating balance of family friendly visual style and challenging, skill based strategic play, but Ninja Kiwi is not currently releasing any information about new towers, new abilities, or new game modes. Consistent with the previous improvements from game to game, the company has said that their intention is to knock it out of the park, as Bloons TD 6 is designed to be more awesome in every way than its top selling predecessor.
About Ninja Kiwi
Ninja Kiwi® is a leading developer and publisher of games for mobile, console, and web – games such as Bloons® TD 5, Bloons® TD Battles, and SAS: Zombie Assault® 4. Founded in 2006, Ninja Kiwi is a 60 person company with headquarters and game development in Auckland, New Zealand, a second game development studio in Dundee, Scotland. Please visit https://ninjakiwi.com/
Ninja Kiwi, Bloons, and Zombie Assault are registered trademarks of Ninja Kiwi Limited. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.
