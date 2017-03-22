News By Tag
OYOBox Rolls Out Their Newest Design...The OYOTech Tray
Organize and charge up to six mobile devices in style with the OYOTech Tray
"It was only natural for our next product line to create ease in the charging of your mobile devices. The tech tray addresses a contemporary dilemma that most people face each and every day," explains Luba Stark, CEO. "With six wire groove entry points, the OYOTech Tray allows you to effortlessly charge all of your mobile devices in a designer setting.
The OYOTech Tray is available in three dynamic colors as well as three sophisticated wood finishes in the signature OYOBox lacquer look. The handcrafted durable Tech Tray with washable leatherette interior holds and charges your Smart Phone, Tablet, Fitbit, Smart Watch, Portable Battery etc. The original OYOBox cord grooves allow you to minimize clutter in the charging of your devices.
The Tech Tray is the third original product created by OYOBox, following the maxi and mini home for your eyewear and the hip OYOBox jewelry edition.
OYOBox is a well-crafted necessity for the modern day minimalist. Esthetically pleasing exteriors and luxurious interiors are unique features of OYOBox. All products are handcrafted to include seven layers of meticulously hand applied lacquer finish. The OYOBox brand contains an extensive array of vibrant colors and wood finishes to compliment any style or décor. Collections are available at all Neiman Marcus stores, select national and international upscale boutiques and optical stores. For more hi-res photos, samples or information on OYOBox designs visit. www.oyobox.com
Media Contact
BuzzUp Digital
jennifer@buzzupdigital.com
