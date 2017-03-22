Dental Implants: What To Expect

By: Dr. Kathrin Trelles, Vilafortuny General, Cosmetic Dentist & Implantologist

Photo1

End

-- What type of patients need implants? Is there an age group, gender that is more exposed to needing implants?There is no gender predilection or age for patients that need implants. Implants are for replacing missing teeth. This can happen congenitally (patients that are born with missing teeth) or due to teeth that have been previously extracted, mostly because of being non-restorable. People can have teeth extracted at any age.If a patient decides to go for implants, what must they do before the operation?They have to make sure they are healthy and have their teeth relatively clean. If they have not been to the hygienist for a while, I would recommend a visit prior to the procedure to avoid any cross infection.Can we have a step by step process of the operation?The procedure for one implant with no other additional treatment takes about 20 minutes:To start, we anesthetize the patient, and an incision is made on the implantation.A pilot drill is used in the region that the implant is going to be placed.Subsequent a drill is used to widen the bed area for the implant up to the diameter of the implant.Finally, the implant is placed in the prepared area and a cover screw placed on top of the implant.The gum is then stitched back to cover the implant.What should patients expect after the operation in terms of pain management, eating and other daily activities?There is only discomfort. No pain. Patients can resume their usual daily activities the following day. Our surgeries are performed during the last appointment of the day. One or two painkillers are taken by the patient if needed.How long will it take for the patient to return back to their regular daily life?The patient returns to their regular daily life a few hours after the procedure.