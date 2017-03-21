Squatty Potty Donates $2,500 with Toilet Stools to Local Homeless Shelter SquattyPotty Donates to Switchpoint ST. GEORGE, Utah - March 27, 2017 - PRLog -- In conjunction with Colon Cancer awareness month Squatty Potty offers support to patrons of Switchpoint Community Resource Center, providing 50 Squatty Potty stools in addition to $2,500.



"Having personally experienced homelessness and mental illness in my family, I understand the issues that come with not having access to a healthy diet and bathroom routines," said CEO and founder, Robert Edwards.



Edwards has made it his mission to educate the public about the benefits of healthy toilet posture and the positive impact squatting to eliminate has on overall health. Wanting to help those under-served in his own community, he was compelled to supply Squatty Potty toilet stools for each room at the local homeless shelter.



Switchpoint CRC Executive Director, Carol Hollowell said, "Providing the Squatty Potty stools in each room is invaluable. It's hard on your colon not to have a regular diet and enough water."



CEO Robert Edwards with Switchpoint CRC Executive Director, Carol Hollowell



Switchpoint relies on grants and donations to house 80 people nightly and feed more than 3,200 each month. Beyond food and shelter, Switchpoint CRC is a stepping stone to independence for homeless individuals (



Edwards hopes that bringing attention to the needs in his community others may be inspired to help as well. Switchpoint CRC requires 300 volunteers a month to remain open and operate effectively. Edwards urges those that can help to get involved in whatever capacity they are able.



For more information visit



About Squatty Potty, LLC



Squatty Potty, a toilet stool featured on Shark Tank in late 2014 became the #1 selling product after airing and #2 of the top 10 businesses in the history of the show, per Forbes Magazine. Squatty Potty currently provides five unique designs supporting healthy toilet posture to aid in fast, easy, and complete elimination. Squatty Potty is on a mission to change the way people poop, one 'stool' at a time.



Contact

Linda Stay

***@squattypotty.com



Photo:

