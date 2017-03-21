Santa Ana Winds FC Name Marco Vinicio Paniagua Gutiérrez as General Manager

Former Winds FC Head Coach, Better Known as "McKoy," Returns to Club as GM

-- Santa Ana Winds FC is pleased to announce Marco Vinicio Paniagua Gutierrez as its next General Manager.Paniagua, better known as "McKoy" during his playing and coaching career, has taken over decision-making duties on player personnel and day-to-day activities for Winds FC as the club navigates the United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) Pro Premier Division.Santa Ana Winds FC President Leonel Lopez said, "The club is ready to take the next step and this is an important move for Santa Ana Winds FC. 'McKoy' has a presence and a history within the game, and we're thrilled he's back with Winds FC. He's excited about his commitment to connect the team with the community in Santa Ana, and he wants to bring opportunities for our players to go to the next level. Santa Ana Winds FC has established itself as a flagship UPSL Pro Premier Division club, and having a leader with 'McKoy's integrity and respect within the game is a strong indication we're serious about our place in America's Fastest-Growing Pro Development League."Santa Ana Winds FC General Manager Marco Vinicio Paniagua Gutierrez said, "I'm incredibly excited about the opportunity to work with Santa Ana Winds FC and transform the club into a world-class professional organization. The talent in Santa Ana and metro Orange County is immense. We're ready to bring it all together to bring a championship back to Winds FC and our tremendous supporters. I want to thank Winds FC President Leonel Lopez for the opportunity.Paniagua is a retired Costa Rican professional football and the nephew of one of the greatest Costa Rican players of all time, Asdrubal "Yuba" Paniagua, a famous former Heredia and Deportivo Saprissa player."McKoy" was a striker and played with Costa Rican giants Herediano, Sagrada Familia and Barrio Mexico before moving to the United States in 2011 and joining Winds FC as a player. In 2013, he served as the team's head coach.Paniagua, who will also oversee sponsorship development for the club, replaces Jose Lopez, who was hired in November 2016 as Winds GM. Lopez remains with the team as the Head Coach.Winds FC (3-1-0 overall) are currently third in UPSL's Pro Premier Division Western Conference after defeating Sporting San Fernando, 4-2, on Saturday, March 25. The club next plays Cal Arsenal FC at Lake Forest Sports Complex (28000 Rancho Pkwy, Lake Forest, CA 92630) at 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 1.Santa Ana Winds FC™ are a Pro Soccer Club based in Santa Ana, California. Winds FC are a member of the United Premier Soccer League and compete in the UPSL's Pro Premier Division Western Conference. The club strives to give players the opportunity to showcase their skills to play at the highest competitive levels locally, nationally and internationally, and participates in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, North America's oldest cup competition.Contact:Marco Vinicio Paniagua GutiérrezDirect: 714-348-3037marcop@windsfc.comSanta Ana Winds FCTwitter: @sawindsfcThe UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 60 teams in California, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Colorado, New Jersey, New York and North Carolina. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 80-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining UPSL minimum standards.UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).More information about UPSL can be found at www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (@UnitedPremierSoccerLeague)and Twitter (@upslsoccer)Contact UPSL:info@upslsoccernews.comDirect: 310-415-5691Media Relations:Dennis Popedennis.pope@upslsoccernews.comDirect: 951-675-3963www.upslsoccer.comwww.facebook.com/unitedpremiersoccerleaguewww.twitter.com/unitedpremiersoccerleague