"United States Power Squadrons Special Offer" Video Debuts

The United States Power Squadrons (USPS) is now premiering the new "UNITED STATES POWER SQUADRONS SPECIAL OFFER" streaming media video in its Digital Media Library (DML).
 
 
RALEIGH, N.C. - March 27, 2017 - PRLog -- The United States Power Squadrons® (USPS) announces the debut of its streaming media video focused on a USPS special offer in its Digital Media Library (DML), which can be found online at www.uspsdml.org and as a free mobile app available at Apple's App Store and Google Play.

The new "UNITED STATES POWER SQUADRONS Special Offer" (https://youtu.be/d3TVQNrfdYo)video shows viewers how, in a world filled with contemporary distractions, nothing feels better than time on the water; and USPS makes the safe boating lifestyle all it can be.

People who take USPS's America's Boating Course (ABC) and join USPS qualify to receive not only six months of extended membership but also Practical-on-the-Water-Training (POTW) for free.

All told, the value of the free components in this special offer exceeds three hundred dollars; and the total cost, including ABC, annual membership extended to eighteen months, and POTW, will be under one-hundred fifty dollars.

The USPS is distributing its "UNITED STATES POWER SQUADRONS Special Offer"video through popular social media including Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/USPSDML/) and YouTube (http://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1c_rFyt1fGqvdiSauAijAg). All digital media in the library is offered at no charge.

The USPS Digital Media Library is produced under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund administered by the US Coast Guard.

The United States Power Squadrons is the premier boating organization dedicated to "Safe Boating through Education" since 1914.

The USPS DML has as its partner BoatUS and is cosponsored by Discover Boating with a contribution from Weems & Plath.

As a USPS DML Partner, the Boat Owners Association of the United States (BoatUS) has been looking after the interests of recreational boaters since its founding in 1966.

BoatUs is the nation's largest organization of recreational boat owners, with over half a million dues-paying members.

BoatUS provides a diverse offering of marine services for the recreational boater.

As a USPS DML Sponsor, Discover Boating is a public awareness effort managed by the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) on behalf of the North American recreational boating industry.

Discover Boating programs focus on increasing participation and creating interest in recreational boating by demonstrating the benefits, affordability, and accessibility of the boating lifestyle.

As a USPS DML Contributor, Weems & Plath offers the SOS Distress Light, an LED visual distress signal Device that meets US Coast Guard requirements to replace traditional pyrotechnic flares.

USPS Digital Media Library Website: www.uspsdml.org

United States Power Squadrons Website: www.USPS.org

US Coast Guard Website: www.uscgboating.org

BoatUS Website: boatus.com

Discover Boating Website: discoverboating.com

Weems & Plath Website: weems-plath.com

Click to Share