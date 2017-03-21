News By Tag
"United States Power Squadrons Special Offer" Video Debuts
The United States Power Squadrons (USPS) is now premiering the new "UNITED STATES POWER SQUADRONS SPECIAL OFFER" streaming media video in its Digital Media Library (DML).
The new "UNITED STATES POWER SQUADRONS Special Offer" (https://youtu.be/
People who take USPS's America's Boating Course (ABC) and join USPS qualify to receive not only six months of extended membership but also Practical-on-
All told, the value of the free components in this special offer exceeds three hundred dollars; and the total cost, including ABC, annual membership extended to eighteen months, and POTW, will be under one-hundred fifty dollars.
The USPS is distributing its "UNITED STATES POWER SQUADRONS Special Offer"video through popular social media including Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/
The USPS Digital Media Library is produced under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund administered by the US Coast Guard.
The United States Power Squadrons is the premier boating organization dedicated to "Safe Boating through Education" since 1914.
The USPS DML has as its partner BoatUS and is cosponsored by Discover Boating with a contribution from Weems & Plath.
As a USPS DML Partner, the Boat Owners Association of the United States (BoatUS) has been looking after the interests of recreational boaters since its founding in 1966.
BoatUs is the nation's largest organization of recreational boat owners, with over half a million dues-paying members.
BoatUS provides a diverse offering of marine services for the recreational boater.
As a USPS DML Sponsor, Discover Boating is a public awareness effort managed by the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) on behalf of the North American recreational boating industry.
Discover Boating programs focus on increasing participation and creating interest in recreational boating by demonstrating the benefits, affordability, and accessibility of the boating lifestyle.
As a USPS DML Contributor, Weems & Plath offers the SOS Distress Light, an LED visual distress signal Device that meets US Coast Guard requirements to replace traditional pyrotechnic flares.
USPS Digital Media Library Website: www.uspsdml.org
United States Power Squadrons Website: www.USPS.org
US Coast Guard Website: www.uscgboating.org
BoatUS Website: boatus.com
Discover Boating Website: discoverboating.com
Weems & Plath Website: weems-plath.com
Contact
Peter TenBrink
Public Relations Officer
***@uspsdml.org
