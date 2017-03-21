News By Tag
Sumitomo (SHI) Cryogenics of America, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Ferran Technology
SHI designs and manufactures products that create the high vacuum environment needed to manufacture today's advanced micro-electronics, flat panel TVs, cellular phone screens and other vacuum coated products. Ferran Technology instrumentation allows for expansion into products that measure and control the vacuum within the same environments and same markets.
"Ferran-Tech has unique vacuum measurement technology that will add significant value to our customer partners," stated David Dedman, CEO of SCAI. "We will leverage the existing SHI global sales and service network to provide local support worldwide."
Bob Deobil, President of SCAI added, "Advanced vacuum measurement and control instrumentation extends our range of offerings to our core semiconductor market and aligns with our strategy to provide world-class quality and technology solutions for our customers."
"The staff, management and ownership of Ferran-Tech all came together in overwhelming support of SHI as the right long-term partner and the right group to bring our disruptive new technology to market globally. SHI provides the kind of financial strength and stability as well as the type of global sales and service network that our industry-leading customers demand," said David J. Ferran CEO of Ferran-Tech.
About the SHI Cryogenics Group and Sumitomo (SHI) Cryogenics of America, Inc.
SHI Cryogenics Group, an integral part of the Precision Equipment Division of Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd., is a leading worldwide provider of innovative cryogenic and vacuum solutions to the medical, semiconductor, flat panel, general coating and research industries. With offices in Asia, Europe and the United States, it has been producing quality cryogenic and vacuum equipment for over 50 years. SHI's renowned engineering departments continue to focus on the latest cryogenic and vacuum technologies, including innovative cryopump and cryocooler designs. Sumitomo (SHI) Cryogenics of America, Inc. ("SCAI") is the North American Division of the SHI Cryogenics Group, focusing on design, manufacturing, sales and service with corporate office in Allentown, PA and additional locations in Illinois, California, New York and Texas. For additional information, visit www.shicryogenics.com.
