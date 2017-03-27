News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Unique Medical Journal Reaches Top-Quality Status
Since 1998, PCC has been the only medical journal to focus on treating mental and neurologic illnesses in primary care practice by providing information of direct clinical utility to physicians and other health care professionals. In 2017, PCC begins its 19th year of publication and is reaching 38,000 international clinicians and researchers each month, and, now that it is indexed, PCC's reach is expected to grow exponentially.
John S. Shelton, PhD, publisher of PCC, commented that "This achievement certainly didn't happen overnight; it's the result of years of scientific contributions from the PCCauthors, the skillful direction of Editor in Chief Dr. Larry Culpepper, and the quality services of the PCC editorial staff. I'd like to thank these friends and colleagues for their hard work and determination. Being indexed by PubMed is a testament to PCC's credibility and quality and further helps to bridge the gap at the interface of medicine and CNS disorders."
To gain free, full-text access to PCC, register at https://www.psychiatrist.com/
The Primary Care Companion for CNS Disorders is an international, online-only, peer-reviewed journal that features original research, systematic reviews, meta-analyses, and case reports on psychiatric disorders such as anxiety, depression, and ADHD; pain and sleep disorders; and neurologic disorders such as dementia or multiple sclerosis. PCC publishes research from disciplines such as medicine, nursing, pharmacy, and psychology, especially as it pertains to integrated delivery systems and interdisciplinary collaboration. PCC is published by Physicians Postgraduate Press, Inc., owner of Psychiatrist.com, which is home to PCC, The Journal of Clinical Psychiatry, and the CME Institute.
Contact
Sarah Craig
901-273-2744
***@psychiatrist.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 27, 2017