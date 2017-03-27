 
News By Tag
* Health
* Medical
* Publishing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Medical
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Memphis
  Tennessee
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
27262524232221


Unique Medical Journal Reaches Top-Quality Status

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Health
* Medical
* Publishing

Industry:
* Medical

Location:
* Memphis - Tennessee - US

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - March 27, 2017 - PRLog -- The Primary Care Companion for CNS Disorders (PCC) is now fully indexed and abstracted by the National Library of Medicine, the largest, most prestigious journal abstracting database in the world.

Since 1998, PCC has been the only medical journal to focus on treating mental and neurologic illnesses in primary care practice by providing information of direct clinical utility to physicians and other health care professionals. In 2017, PCC begins its 19th year of publication and is reaching 38,000 international clinicians and researchers each month, and, now that it is indexed, PCC's reach is expected to grow exponentially.

John S. Shelton, PhD, publisher of PCC, commented that "This achievement certainly didn't happen overnight; it's the result of years of scientific contributions from the PCCauthors, the skillful direction of Editor in Chief Dr. Larry Culpepper, and the quality services of the PCC editorial staff. I'd like to thank these friends and colleagues for their hard work and determination. Being indexed by PubMed is a testament to PCC's credibility and quality and further helps to bridge the gap at the interface of medicine and CNS disorders."

To gain free, full-text access to PCC, register at https://www.psychiatrist.com/pages/register.aspx.

The Primary Care Companion for CNS Disorders is an international, online-only, peer-reviewed journal that features original research, systematic reviews, meta-analyses, and case reports on psychiatric disorders such as anxiety, depression, and ADHD; pain and sleep disorders; and neurologic disorders such as dementia or multiple sclerosis. PCC publishes research from disciplines such as medicine, nursing, pharmacy, and psychology, especially as it pertains to integrated delivery systems and interdisciplinary collaboration. PCC is published by Physicians Postgraduate Press, Inc., owner of Psychiatrist.com, which is home to PCC, The Journal of Clinical Psychiatry, and the CME Institute.

Contact
Sarah Craig
901-273-2744
***@psychiatrist.com
End
Source:The Primary Care Companion for CNS Disorders
Email:***@psychiatrist.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 27, 2017
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share