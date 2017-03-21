News By Tag
Enable My Child: Innovative Digital Mental Health Service
Enable My Child starts it's service in the Georgia, Kentucky & New Jersey on April 2nd, 2017. Over the next 90 days we will expand across all 50 states.
Enable My Child was founded with a rebellious idea to cut red tape, enhance quality of service, increase accessibility and lower cost to provide a premium service for ALL children in our country. Seven of us have spent almost two years researching and developing this EMC platform. We are a group of experience pediatric mental health professionals that are trying to fix a broken healthcare system. We understand that it is not easy to access pediatric therapists, there is a disproportionally long waiting time for children to be evaluated, treatment is expensive, and its not always easy to take time off and take children to see a therapist. This new technology, with highly-rated therapists, will allow families and children to access to premium service which will provide a solution to all your current problems.
Our website, http://www.enablemychild.com will be live on April 2nd.
Media Contact
Syed Mohammed
Founder & CEO
(855) 5MYCHILD
syed@enablemychild.com
