Enable My Child: Innovative Digital Mental Health Service

Enable My Child starts it's service in the Georgia, Kentucky & New Jersey on April 2nd, 2017. Over the next 90 days we will expand across all 50 states.

Media Contact

Syed Mohammed

Founder & CEO

(855) 5MYCHILD

syed@enablemychild.com Syed MohammedFounder & CEO(855) 5MYCHILD

End

-- Enable My Child is a Digital Health platform that will provide an innovative approach to therapy for children and their families to manage their social, cognitive, emotional/behavioral, and developmental disorders. The function of this platform is to enable children to succeed despite their limitations, by utilizing effective best practice strategies that can be easily integrated into daily family-life routines. Our goal is to correct maladaptive behaviors, normalize/improve social skills, help children excel in school, and help parents understand their children better.Enable My Child was founded with a rebellious idea to cut red tape, enhance quality of service, increase accessibility and lower cost to provide a premium service for ALL children in our country. Seven of us have spent almost two years researching and developing this EMC platform. We are a group of experience pediatric mental health professionals that are trying to fix a broken healthcare system. We understand that it is not easy to access pediatric therapists, there is a disproportionally long waiting time for children to be evaluated, treatment is expensive, and its not always easy to take time off and take children to see a therapist. This new technology, with highly-rated therapists, will allow families and children to access to premium service which will provide a solution to all your current problems.Our website, http://will be live on April 2nd.