Houston Podiatrist Adds Non-Invasive Tenex® Procedure for Eliminating Heel and Achilles Pain

Dr. Gabriel Maislos, DPM, FACFAS offers Tenex – a minimally invasive, non-surgical approach for eliminating scar tissue, relieving plantar fasciitis and achilles tendinitis.
 
1 2 3 4
Tenex revolutionizes plantar fasciitis treatment.
HOUSTON - March 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Houston Foot and Ankle Care is pleased to announce that our practice is a fully certified provider of the Tenex Procedure. Tenex is a minimally invasive method for treating chronic tendon pain, developed by Tenex Health in collaboration with the Mayo Clinic.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u8_DtpqnQwg

Plantar fasciitis and achilles tendinitis are chronic conditions that are often frustrating to treat. While open surgery has been an option for severe cases, patients have often chosen to delay treatment or seek out conservative options that include immobilization or physical therapy. However, any type of improvement generally takes months, affected by factors as diverse as  patient compliance, activity levels, weight and overall health.

"We've seen great success with the Tenex procedure, which addresses the root cause of these conditions: scar tissue," says Dr. Gabriel Maislos, DPM, FACFAS. "By removing the source of the pain, and stimulating the body's own healing response, patients are able to recover and return to normal activity levels much sooner than previously possible."

Dr. Maislos points out that the Tenex procedure requires only a small (1/4" long) incision, under local anesthetic. A micro tip device is inserted and guided through the use of ultrasound imaging to deliver precisely targeted tissue repair, without damaging healthy tissue. Treatment takes only 20-30 minutes, and the incision requires no stitches. Patients are back to normal activities within 6-8 weeks.

Contrast this against traditional plantar fascia release surgery, which involves cutting a part of the plantar fascia ligament to relieve tension and inflammation. Achilles tendon rupture surgery requires careful suturing of the torn tendon. Recovery from both types of open surgery can take 6 months.

"Great doctor..great staff..caring...thank you for your service."
– AW, Houston, TX

Dr. Gabriel Maislos, a leading, board certified Houston podiatrist, encourages patients suffering from chronic tendon pain in the foot or ankle to contact his office for more information about this innovative and effective procedure. In addition to treating heel and achilles pain, Houston Foot and Ankle Care provides treatment for a wide range of disorders, including bunions, heel spurs, ingrown toenails, hammertoe and more.

