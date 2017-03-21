 
March 2017





Resinate Materials Group® Names Emerson Vice President of Product Technology and Operations

 
 
Adam Emerson, Resinate Materials Group
PLYMOUTH, Mich. - March 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Resinate Materials Group announced today that Adam Emerson has been promoted to the position of Vice President of Product Technology and Operations.

"Adam has been instrumental in developing Resinate's laboratory operations including design, installation, operating procedures and product workflow," said Rick Tabor, Resinate Chief Technology Officer. "Throughout his career at Resinate, Adam has been instrumental in creating a company culture of teamwork and collaboration."

Emerson joined Resinate in 2010, and served as Resinate's Director of Laboratory Operations before promotion to his current role. He has co-authored several technical papers and is co-inventor on numerous patents and patent applications. Emerson holds a Bachelor's Degree in Biology from University of Michigan. He will continue to be located at Resinate's Plymouth, Michigan technology center.

About Resinate Materials Group

Resinate Materials Group is committed to advancing the use of recycled content in specialty polyols, the backbone of materials such as coatings, adhesives, sealants, elastomers and foams. Since 2007, Resinate has been innovating ways to divert landfill waste, extend the lifecycle of finite resources, and upcycle used molecules into valuable green chemistry solutions.

For more information, contact Resinate at +1 (800) 891-2955, or visit www.resinateinc.com.
End
Source:Resinate Materials Group, Inc.
