Servicers Compliance Group – New Practice Area of Lenders Compliance Group
Lenders Compliance Group, the nationwide risk management firm, announces Servicers Compliance Group, offering regulatory compliance support to Mortgage Servicers.
The unique feature of the new practice area is its concentration on interacting with clients on a monthly basis, continual compliance maintenance, and fulfillment of compliance management system requirements. Additionally, this practice area offers a full range of project initiatives involving audits, due diligence, risk assessments, subject matter expertise, "mock" regulatory examinations, assistance as "first responders" for those institutions that may be experiencing negative actions from regulators, and support with business start-up for servicing.
Servicers Compliance Group has appointed Michelle Leigh, CRCM, MBA, as Executive Director and Michael Pfeifer, Esq., as Director. Together, they will offer regulatory compliance support for providers of residential mortgage servicing, subservicing and master-servicing.
Both Ms. Leigh and Mr. Pfeifer will also continue to hold their current positions at Lenders Compliance Group, respectively, as Director of Internal Audits and Controls and Director of Legal & Regulatory Compliance.
In her acceptance of the Executive Director position, Ms. Leigh stated:
"We provide guidance, audits, due diligence reviews, and examination preparation for transactional matters involving residential mortgage servicing. In addition, we also assist clients with proactive and remedial efforts to enhance servicing compliance policies, procedures, practices and internal controls, including risk assessments and preparation and review of policies and procedures."
Jonathan Foxx, PhD, MBA, President and Managing Director of Lenders Compliance Group and Servicers Compliance Group, noted:
"Michelle is a uniquely informed professional, with a wide range of knowledge, experience, and expertise in virtually all areas of mortgage banking compliance. Throughout her career, Michelle has supported leading banks and non-banks in the industry at executive levels. She has worked with every regulator within the mortgage industry, both State and Federal. In the majority of her appointments, she has managed the Exam Management areas of such institutions and has one of the highest track rates in volume, having worked with the CFPB in an exam management role to date and, specifically, within the mortgage servicing compliance area. Her career and credentialed background provide exceptional perspective on how to establish and maintain the most effective compliance mandates in mortgage servicing. Michelle is a true leader in our profession and will be an invaluable asset to the clients of Servicers Compliance Group."
Michael Pfeifer is currently counsel to the California Mortgage Bankers Association, served on its Board of Directors for nine years, and has nearly 40 years of experience in representing both bank and non-bank lenders, mortgage servicers, investors, and industry service providers. He will support the firm's clients, consulting on their regulatory compliance needs.
In consideration of his appointment at Servicers Compliance Group, Mr. Pfeifer stated:
"With all the changes that have occurred in the mortgage industry in recent years, I am excited to join this new practice area. We understand that mortgage servicers must have access to experienced, but also independent expert guidance. Servicers Compliance Group offers compliance solutions for those who seek value, but refuse to compromise on the quality of their compliance programs."
According to Jonathan Foxx, the decision to team up Ms. Leigh with Mr. Pfeifer was based on an enduring commitment to offer the very best compliance support in the country to mortgage servicers.
"Michael is a highly experienced legal professional within the mortgage industry, having distinguished himself as a stalwart representative of his clients facing government scrutiny. His career involves nearly all aspects of the mortgage industry, giving him an exceptional perspective on how to establish and maintain the most effective servicing compliance programs. He is a well-known authority on mortgage banking and mortgage servicing compliance, a frequent speaker at numerous industry conferences, and the author of numerous articles, including articles involving servicing management."
In announcing the new practice area, Mr. Foxx offered this mission statement of Servicers Compliance Group:
"Our mission is to offer cost effective, regulatory compliance advice to mortgage servicers by offering hands-on, professional knowledge and experience of subject matter experts, fully versed in all areas of servicing compliance. With a full suite of compliance support initiatives and a team of subject matter experts, we help our servicing clients manage regulatory compliance risk, protect revenue growth, and reduce overall operational costs."
About: Servicers Compliance Group
The first and only full-service, mortgage risk mortgage firm in the United States that specializes exclusively in outsourced mortgage compliance support for residential mortgage servicing, subservicing and master-servicing by offering its array of consulting support services through its own compliance affiliates. Servicing Compliance support includes: reviews of CFPB requirements;
For more information, call 866-602-6660 x 205 or visit http://servicerscompliancegroup.com/
About: Lenders Compliance Group
Lenders Compliance Group, Inc. is the first full-service, mortgage risk management firm in the country that specializes exclusively in outsourced mortgage compliance. It offers a full suite of regulatory compliance services in mortgage banking. It is a national company that is widely known to be a pioneer in outsourcing and auditing solutions for residential mortgage compliance.
